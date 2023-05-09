Morning Digest, May 9

FANN WONG TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID AS PART OF HER “BIG REVEAL” TO HER FANS

SINGAPORE: Local artist Fann Wong shared an Instagram post revealing that she has prepared something big for her fans. However, she also posted unexpected news – she tested positive for COVID-19.

Fann Wong stated in her post caption: “It’s a wrap ❤️ Keep your eyes peeled for the big reveal 🤩”

Read more here…

WOMAN ANNOYED WITH HER HUSBAND WHO TOOK SECOND JOB FOR EXTRA $50-$100 DAILY WHILE LEAVING HER WITH CHILD-CARE AND HOUSEWORK

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking if she was the problem in her relationship for not wanting her husband to work a second job where she senses he “enjoy(s) alone time working for the extra 50-100 dollars”.

In an anonymous post, the woman wrote that the two combined did not earn much money, “just barely enough to get by”. She added that her husband worked a second job as a Grab rider and said she was usually fine with him leaving her with the housework and their child to care for. “But we are going on a trip soon and the kids school was cut short unexpectedly due to hari raya celebration”, the woman wrote, without specifying how many children they had.

Read more here…

LEON PERERA, LOUIS CHUA HOST FIRST-EVER EVENT HELD AT PARLIAMENT FOR OPPOSITION PARTY VOLUNTEERS

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Sunday (May 7), Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) wrote that together with Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), he hosted an event held at Parliament for WP volunteers, held the day before (May 6).

Mr Perera wrote that he, Mr Chua, and the WP volunteers had a wonderful time at the special event. “As I understand it, this is the first event ever held at Parliament for Opposition party volunteers.”

Read more here…

“HAS 5 CENTS LOST ITS VALUE?” — CUSTOMER ASKS AFTER BAKERY REFUSES TO ACCEPT HER COINS

SINGAPORE: A customer asked online whether five-cent coins are still accepted after a bakery cashier refused to accept her coins when she handed them in as payment.

“I don’t want to complain, I am just curious, may I ask if the 5 cents is still considered money today? I just went to bakery to buy bread and I spent a total of $10.60, I gave 2 5 cents, the cashier said we don’t accept 5 cents, I am curious, has the 5 cents lost its value?

Read more here…

OPINION | DOES SINGAPORE PRIDE ITSELF ON LOOKING GOOD INSTEAD OF ACTUALLY BEING GOOD?

In what must have felt like a proud moment, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran announced at the 2023 Changi Airline Awards ceremony, held at the Shangri-La Hotel, that Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) is set to fully reopen this October, months ahead of schedule. Given that the passenger traffic at Changi has reached more than 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels since Singapore’s borders reopened last year, Mr Iswaran predicted that passenger traffic at Changi Airport might return to pre-pandemic levels next year or even earlier if current trends persist.

While this is ostensibly good news, one does wonder if this actually boosts homegrown businesses or merely favours large corporate chains where workers are just cogs in the wheel with little hope of genuine career progression. To be fair to large chains, they do play an important role in job creation. However, the key question relates to career progression.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg