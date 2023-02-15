Morning Digest, Feb 15

Singaporean streamer Kiaraakitty banned for suggestive sausage eating

SINGAPORE — Cheng Wing Yee, popularly known as the streamer Kiaraakitty, was banned from Twitch either for suggestive sausage eating at a night market and/or for showing her buttocks close to the camera while doing squats at a park, according to her fans. She also nibbled the sausage while on a livestream, and tweeted a photo of herself with the food, stating “Taiwan sausages are so yummy.” Read more here…

Lone monitor lizard samurai warrior surrounded by otter ninja gang, fends off sneak attacks with tail slap

SINGAPORE — A recent video captured a rare animal sighting of a water monitor lizard being circled by a group of otters. The video has fascinated viewers.

An online user on Sunday (Feb 12) took to social media to share a very well-taken video that caught a group of otters surrounding a water monitor lizard. “This video was taken on 11th Jan 2023 morning,” the post read. “There were two water monitors at first, but one of them swam off to a distance. This water monitor stayed put and the otters circled it for a while, swam off to find food or join the bigger group of otters, and then came back again. They eventually left it alone.”

‘Higher prices are necessity for hawkers’ — Netizen says after customer insults his aunt, a Cai Png stall assistant, after prices increased by 50 cents

SINGAPORE — After a customer insulted an online citizen’s aunt who’s a Cai Png stall assistant at a hawker centre for raising prices by 50 cents, he underlined in a post on r/singapore that higher prices are a necessity for hawkers. “They don’t suka-suka raise it,” he added, meaning that they don’t charge higher now just because they simply like it or enjoy doing so. Read more here…

Woman tells her husband to sell off his car to get the money to buy her a Hermes bag

SINGAPORE — After an online user claimed that the wife of his friend asked him to sell his car in order to buy her a designer bag, many Singaporeans reacted to the request. An online user took to social media on Sunday (Feb 12) to share a story about an issue between his friend and his friend’s wife.

“My friend told me his wife ask(ed) him to sell his car to get the money for her to buy a Hermes bag,” the post read. “He was very angry, but he just (kept) quiet and (did) as what she requested. He (says) he worked hard to get the money to buy his car so she ignored his feelings. He (didn’t) want her to be angry and quarrel with him so he (bought) the Hermes bag for her.”

Another sign with unnecessary verbiage; “Closed Monday to Sunday” instead of “permanently closed” — Singaporeans

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean with an eye for details recently spotted a ticket office sign with too much “unnecessary verbiage.” The photo, which was shared on social media, drew many other online users who found the redundancy amusing. An online user took to social media on Saturday (Feb 11) to share a picture of a ticket office sign that was rather redundant. At the bottom of the ticket office window was a sign that read “Closed Monday to Sunday.” Read more here…

