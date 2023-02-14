Singaporean streamer Kiaraakitty banned for suggestive sausage eating

SINGAPORE — Cheng Wing Yee, popularly known as the streamer Kiaraakitty, was banned from Twitch either for suggestive sausage eating at a night market and/or for showing her buttocks close to the camera while doing squats at a park, according to her fans.

She also nibbled the sausage while on a livestream, and tweeted a photo of herself with the food, stating “Taiwan sausages are so yummy.”

Taiwan sausages are so yummy 🇹🇼 thankyou everyone for being there today ! pic.twitter.com/aJKIywmpuR — Kiaraakitty (@kiaraakitty) January 22, 2023

In one of her other streams, Cheng was exercising performing squats just a few centimetres away from the camera, where in fact she had the whole park space to maximize. She was wearing pink leggings and a sports bra. Once again, she had chosen to veer away from the platform’s rules and regulations.

Streaming platform, Twitch’s attire policy prohibits content creators from being fully or partially nude including showing a “visible outline of genitals, even when covered.” AsiaOne reported that the platform does not allow “sexually suggestive content” as well.



This was her fourth time being banned from Twitch.

Cheng was unbanned last Jan 27, four days after she violated Twitch’s community guidelines. Previously, she was banned from the platform because she was in a hot tub with four other women.

Fans were shocked that even eating a sausage can now get a streamer banned from the platform.

