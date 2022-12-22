Morning Digest, Dec 22

‘Twinkletoes’ Chia Boon Leong, the only Singaporean footballer to play in Olympics passes away at 97

SINGAPORE — He was just three years short of his century birthday, but "Twinkletoes" Chia Boon Leong died on Tuesday. To be nicknamed "Twinkletoes" was a rarest footballing tribute as he had exemplary footwork and ball control, sparkling on the field in the 1940s and 1950s, that he caught the eye of China, and at 23 years, he even played at the 1948 London Games.

Round 2: Sim Ann invites Leong Mun Wai to ‘full debate’ on BTO pricing, SG reserves

After Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann responded to PSP NCMP Leong Mun Wai’s Facebook post about BTOs (Built-to-Order flats) earlier this month, she now invited him to a full debate.

On Dec 20 (Monday), Ms Sim answered the points raised by Mr Leong in a Dec 16 Facebook post: “I invite Mr Leong to go beyond social media posts and file a motion in Parliament, so that we can have a full debate.”



Malaysian food delivery rider in Singapore makes $865 over 2 days, says ‘Legitimate income in exchange for hard work’

A recent Facebook post of a Malaysian food delivery rider has gotten much attention. He wrote that he makes an average of $432.50 (RM 1400) daily. The delivery driver, who goes by Billy Cane on Facebook, describes what his job is really like. He wrote that many are reluctant to try being a food delivery driver because they see it as a "menial job." However, he added, "In fact, food delivery is also a down-to-earth job, not cheating, stealing, or smuggling, and it is a legitimate income in exchange for hard work. If you are unemployed and have no income, and your regular income is not enough, food delivery is a part-time job that can fill your stomach or increase your extra income."

‘He is probably the worst singer’ — Singaporean blogger Xiaxue shares thoughts on Jay Chou’s concert

Xiaxue, 38, a Singaporean blogger, shared her thoughts regarding Jay Chou's concert in Singapore, which happened last Dec 17 and 18, 2022. In her Instagram story, she expressed her opinions on whether the concert was worth attending. "Wondering if the tickets are worth it? Here's my thoughts," the blogger stated. Firstly, Xiaxue remarked that everyone must be ready for Jay Chou's laziness. The singer did not personally sing and gave the job to the band, which she quoted as his "entourage". "He is probably the worst singer there and when other people are singing his songs it actually sounds better," Xiaxue added.

AWARE doesn’t agree with President Halimah that govt should consider caning rapists above 50 years old

President Halimah Yacob made the news on Monday (Dec 19) with a Facebook post where she mentioned that rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are fifty years old and above and called for a review of Singapore’s laws. “It’s timely that we review this law. It’s our duty to protect our young, and we must not fail them,” she said. In response, the leading gender equality advocacy group, AWARE, thanked the President for her post but said it is “opposed to corporal punishment, both generally and as a response to acts of violence in particular.” “We do not agree that the government should consider caning rapists who are above 50 years old,” the group said in a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday (Dec 20).

