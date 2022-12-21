Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 21

‘He is probably the worst singer’ — Singaporean blogger Xiaxue shares thoughts on Jay Chou’s concert

Rebecca Lim on the ending of Third Rail’s first season — A fan says she’s now scared of taking the train

Rebecca Lim, 36, a Singaporean actress, shared an Instagram post expressing that all episodes of the newest series, Third Rail, are finally available on meWATCH – marking the end of its first season.

“Thank you everyone involved. You all made this impossible mission possible. Every one of you,” says Rebecca in her caption. Rebecca exclaimed that it was truly a ‘joy and privilege” to be part of this series, and she had a ‘crazy’ ride with everyone – figuratively and literally on a train. She also mentioned (and maybe hinted) a season 2 of Third Rail.

Lee Hsien Yang: 44 workplace fatalities, and death of NSF Edward Go ‘not consistent with being a first-world country’

After the death of NSF Edward Go in a Henderson Rd fire, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's brother Lee Hsien Yang says that Singapore "needs to inculcate a culture of safety" at work and at home. Calling the recent death of the SCDF NSF "tragic" in a Dec 18 Facebook post, the younger Mr Lee wrote that a "strong safety culture would help significantly prevent accidental deaths at work and at home" and noted that there had been 44 workplace deaths in 2022. "This is not consistent with being a first-world country," he added.

Singapore MP, minister… and now film director? Josephine Teo tries her hand at film directing for the very first time

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo appeared to don another hat recently with her “maiden attempt at directing”, she said over posts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

While directing film clips is not something she is familiar with, Ms Teo gamely said yes to the challenge. “This is my first directorial attempt, and it was definitely not an easy feat, having to look at various aspects like lighting, sound and camera angle!”

AWARE doesn’t agree with President Halimah that govt should consider caning rapists above 50 years old

President Halimah Yacob made the news on Monday (Dec 19) with a Facebook post where she mentioned that rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are fifty years old and above and called for a review of Singapore's laws. "It's timely that we review this law. It's our duty to protect our young, and we must not fail them," she said. In response, the leading gender equality advocacy group, AWARE, thanked the President for her post but said it is "opposed to corporal punishment, both generally and as a response to acts of violence in particular." "We do not agree that the government should consider caning rapists who are above 50 years old," the group said in a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday (Dec 20).

