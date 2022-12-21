Rebecca Lim on the ending of Third Rail’s first season — A fan says she’s now scared of taking the train

Rebecca Lim, 36, a Singaporean actress, shared an Instagram post expressing that all episodes of the newest series, Third Rail, are finally available on meWATCH – marking the end of its first season.

“Thank you everyone involved. You all made this impossible mission possible. Every one of you,” says Rebecca in her caption. Rebecca exclaimed that it was truly a ‘joy and privilege” to be part of this series, and she had a ‘crazy’ ride with everyone – figuratively and literally on a train. She also mentioned (and maybe hinted) a season 2 of Third Rail.

The post includes several snippets of the actress with co-stars and staff of the said series. She posted a boomerang photo of them on the set, a filmed scene of her on camera having fun, and various selfies and candid shots that entail memorable moments from the shooting of Third Rail’s first season.

Third Rail is a Singaporean English-language drama that tells a story of a train ride gone wrong when a train was hijacked. All episodes are now available on meWATCH. Watch the first episode here: https://www.mewatch.sg/show/Third-Rail-323266

More so, fans commented on her post regarding their insights and opinions. IG user @brianngck said he is looking forward to being part of season 2.

IG users @minniecrystal and @kynicolette commended the plot twist of the show. User @dacarrievid even mentioned that it was superb.

Furthermore, IG user @baking4love stated that she is now scared of taking a train.

