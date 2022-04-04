Home News Morning Digest, Apr 4

Morning Digest, Apr 4

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are some stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
VIDEO: Women in Muay Thai ring punch their way through to de-stress & lose weight

Lefit Muay Thai Joey

The increasing number of women training in Muay Thai can probably be attributed to how good it is at helping one to de-stress, Joey said, adding that it is also an effective way to lose weight.

Training in what is commonly known as a male-dominated sport, the number of women has been steadily growing.

Read more here

The Benefits of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock Slap! — What Singapore Government can learn from it

Photo: YT Screengrab

Say what you like about the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock, but it was a very necessary respite from news about the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of talking about people dying from horrible things, they started talking about celebrities behaving like schoolchildren.

Read more here

Letter to the Editor: ‘We should not criticize our Government for not helping every old person because senior citizens have their own thoughts & lifestyle they want’

elderly cleaning
Photo: FB screengrab/ singaporeincidents

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known!
news@theindependent.sg

Dear Editor,

I refer to the article: ‘A rich nation should take care of their senior citizens’ — Netizens on uncle clearing tables despite age & disability

Read more here

Causeway jam, Turkish (bridge) delight: Good for Asia and Europe

Photo: YouTube screengrab of Singapore-Malaysia Causeway skyline

Not many Singaporeans are aware that the huge Europe-Asia landmass stretches all the way from the British Isles through the Causeway to Tuas in Singapore. Two developments have reminded us that what mankind has achieved nature may easily cast asunder and yet at the same time human will often triumphs in the end. 

Read more here

Emotional embraces among family members as M’sian man returns home from S’pore after 2.5 years

Photo: TikTok screengrab/sushiduo

As the Singapore-Malaysia land borders officially reopened on Friday (April 1), touching footage of families, friends, and loved ones reuniting is circulating online.

One, in particular, a video posted by TikTok user @sushiduo, shows the tear-jerking moment when a son returns home to Malaysia, surprising his mum, dad, and grandma.

Read more here

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

