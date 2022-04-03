Letter to the Editor: ‘We should not criticize our Government for not helping every old person because senior citizens have their own thoughts & lifestyle they want’

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I refer to the article: ‘A rich nation should take care of their senior citizens’ — Netizens on uncle clearing tables despite age & disability

The uncle may be lonely. He would rather work to make friends and keep himself active than sit and stare at the four walls day in day out with no one to talk to and exchange stories. He doesn’t have to depend on his children to give him a monthly allowance.

- Advertisement 1- He will not have to plan his activities every day, and he looks forward to the next day. Having to wake up in the morning is a plus to be alive and not feel pain or worried when he is going to die. So, let them work till they are not fit to do so. We should not criticize our Government for not helping much because every old person has their own thoughts and lifestyle they want it to be.

Ronny Tan

