More trouble for Wang Leehom? Seller caught lying on livestream about an item of Wang’s clothing brand

It seems that when it rains for Wang Leehom, it simply pours.

For much of this month, the Mandopop superstar has been entangled in a messy divorce scandal that focused unwanted attention on him and his ex-wife Lee Jinglei, as revelations of his indiscretions and infidelities surfaced.

Now hibernating in Taiwan after retreating from China, Wang announced on Dec 20 that he was taking a break from the entertainment business, and Lee posted a letter on Instagram on Dec 23 hoping to “put an end to the continuous turmoil”.

But Wang’s name resurfaced again in the China’s social media once again. And it seems that he didn’t even have to say anyting or even lift a finger.

It seems that on Dec 16, a female seller on his clothing line, “Descendants of the Dragon” had claimed the embroidery on an outfit he had worn in a concert was “very precious” and had been “cut from antiques”.

She also claimed it had been bought “directly from the ‘Suzhou Museum Research Institute’ at a high price”. A .piece of embroidery had been cut out to form part of another clothing item she was selling.

And then on Dec 28, the Suzhou Museum issued a clarification on the social media site Weibo about the so-called “antique”, denying that any such thing had taken place.

“Let’s not do things that violate the law and discipline. The cultural relics belong to the masses. The museum just helps everyone to keep, preserve, and research for better convenience. It is left to the next generation,” the post read.

It called out as untrue what the online seller had claimed.

“In addition, Suzhou Museum currently has 17 departments, each with its own focus, but no department is called ‘Suzhou Museum Research Institute.’

“Suzhou Museum currently does not develop brand cooperation with any artists. Thank you for your concern.”

Ouch.

