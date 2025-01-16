SG Economy

Moody’s: Singapore’s GDP growth to ease in 2025 but will be close to past 10-year average

ByMary Alavanza

January 16, 2025
Tourists at the Merlion Fountain, Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to slow down in 2025 compared to last year, according to Moody’s, but it will remain close to the average growth rate seen over the past 10 years.

Moody’s also expects growth in the Asia-Pacific region to be stronger than in other regions, reports Singapore Business Review.

Moody’s warned that the outlook for Singapore could become negative if the economy slows more than expected or if the country’s fiscal situation does not improve. Any significant rise in trade tensions or geopolitical risks could also contribute to a negative outlook.

On the other hand, stronger economic prospects, lower deficits, and lower debt could positively impact Singapore’s outlook.

Moody’s added, “Durable easing of geopolitical tensions would also be positive.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

