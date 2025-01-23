SINGAPORE: A couple of Facebook users recently went online to post videos of monkeys they had seen at Punggol East. These have sparked lively discussions, with many netizens appealing for the monkeys to be left alone.

On Monday (Jan 20), a woman posted two videos showing a group of monkeys on the loose on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group page. In one video, they play on benches around Blk 653 and Blk 654A. Some of the monkeys appear to have taken items from a rubbish bin. The second video shows some monkeys climbing one of the blocks and looking into the windows on the first storey.

The second post, published on the page later that day, included even more videos. The post author said the clips had been taken at Blk 657A and that this was not the first time. The videos also show monkeys playing around in the green space outside the block in the presence of a few passers-by.

In one video, the post author closes the window when a couple of monkeys appear directly outside. The monkeys can be heard screeching at each other in the clips.

While the two Facebook users who posted the videos may not have been too pleased to see so many monkeys up close and personal, many commenters appealed for others to be patient and tolerant, saying it is possible to coexist peacefully.

A commenter worried the monkeys were being “chased out of their homes” because of the extensive construction.

Another, however, expressed concern over the fact that a nearby eatery has an open area where the monkeys might “pose a problem.”

One urged the post authors to close their windows to avoid trouble.

According to the National Parks Board, the only commonly seen monkey species in Singapore is the long-tailed macaque, which is probably why people were generally chill about the incident.

NParks says: “Remember to keep a respectful distance when doing so. Please don’t feed or provoke them or encourage them to approach you by displaying food items and plastic bags. If you observe them closely, you may be rewarded with a display of innovative behaviours!”

The Independent Singapore has contacted the post authors for further comments or updates. /TISG

