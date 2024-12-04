SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has officially launched a public consultation exercise for the upcoming Budget 2025, which is set to be presented in February 2025.

This annual initiative invites Singaporeans to share their feedback and suggestions on key themes and policies shaping the nation’s future.

From 2 Dec 2024 to 12 Jan 2025, individuals, organizations, and businesses can contribute their views through multiple platforms, including the official Budget website.

The consultation focuses on themes such as “SG60: Building Our Singapore Together,” fostering a more vibrant business ecosystem, enhancing opportunities for skills development and employment, and supporting Singaporeans at various life stages.

To further engage the public, the Government’s feedback arm, REACH, will hold a physical Listening Point session on 9 Jan 2025. This event will take place at One Raffles Place from 11.30 am to 2 pm, providing a platform for citizens to share their views directly.

The People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organizations will also conduct outreach efforts digitally and in person.

Their initiatives include the “Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews” digital engagement platform and physical feedback sessions in the heartlands to capture diverse perspectives.