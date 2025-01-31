SINGAPORE: While many Singaporeans were enjoying the first day of the Chinese New Year with their loved ones, Singapore ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, were busy engaging with community groups, business organisations, and frontline workers.

They reached out to the people in keeping with the government’s commitment to engaging and connecting with the community and also spread festive cheer, ushering in the Year of the Snake.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, began her Chinese New Year celebrations on Wednesday (Jan 29) by attending two events — the Singapore-China Business Association (SCBA) Lunar New Year Reception and the Spring Reception organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) and Business China.

At the SCBA event, Ms Low highlighted the significance of the Year of the Snake, which marks 60 years of nation-building and 35 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.

In a social media post, she said, “In the past 55 years, SCBA has played a crucial role in promoting closer trade and economic cooperation between Singapore and China. In the new year, I hope SCBA will continue to foster stronger economic exchanges between enterprises from both countries, and support them in seizing new growth opportunities.”

Later in the day, she joined DPM Gan at the SCCI’s Spring Reception, together with Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Community, Culture, and Youth, and Mr Chan Chun Sing, Education Minister.

In his speech at the Spring Reception, DPM Gan drew inspiration from the traits associated with those born in the Year of the Snake, urging businesses in Singapore to remain agile, nimble, and resilient in the face of challenges. This call to action reflects the government’s emphasis on adaptability and innovation as Singapore navigates the complexities of the global economy.

“I hope our businesses will leverage the opportunities brought about by the region’s development to grow and expand,” said DPM Gan, noting that Singapore has been working closely with key partners in Southeast Asia to strengthen regional ties.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung visited bus interchanges, rail depots, and hospitals to thank transport workers and healthcare staff. He brought good news to the frontline workers – a salary increase for 37,000 allied health professionals, pharmacists, and administrative staff. The pay rise is expected to be implemented by mid-year.

“We last increased the salaries of AHPs, pharmacists and administrative, ancillary and support staff in 2021. This salary increase will enable the public healthcare sector to better attract and retain such staff,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a media release.

MOH added that 26,000 public healthcare nurses will also benefit from salary adjustments. However, these adjustments will be smaller as they build on the Award for Nurses’ Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (ANGEL) scheme. The scheme was introduced last year to encourage nurses to build a lifelong career in nursing.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and Education Minister Chan Chun Seng showed appreciation for public transport workers, who work tirelessly to keep Singapore moving, even during the festive period.

Mr Chan shared on his Facebook page: “Our public transport workers serve tirelessly to make our daily commutes possible, even during the festive period as we go about our Chinese New Year visits. Joined our sisters and brothers from NTUC Singapore, National Transport Workers’ Union and colleagues from public service agencies to show our appreciation and wish them a good start to the Year of the Snake.”

Mr Chee was on the move throughout the day as he visited the taxi and private hire drivers and transport workers at several locations, including Changi Airport, Punggol Bus Interchange, Sengkang West Bus Depot, Woodlands Bus Depot, Kim Chuan Rail Depot, and Sengkang Rail Depot to show appreciation for their hard work.