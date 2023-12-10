Home News

MINDS clients with special needs create murals for Woodlands MRT station

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 10, 2023

SINGAPORE: Transport company SMRT has partnered with the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) to infuse art and history into the urban landscape, with a collaboration to create unique murals at MRT stations crafted by trainees with special needs.

SMRT has already installed comic-style historical murals in 21 of its MRT stations. The project will soon be extended to the remaining 14 stations.

The trainees involved in the project embarked on a nine-month journey, seeking inspiration from historical videos and photographs to meticulously craft the murals. The aim of the initiative is to depict the transformation of neighborhood towns over time, offering a visual journey that evokes nostalgia among the older generation and enlightens the younger generation about the progress of their towns.

For SMRT, this collaboration is not merely about enhancing the aesthetic appeal of MRT stations; it is a meaningful endeavor to provide a platform for MINDS trainees to showcase their artistic talents. The murals showcase the creativity and skills of individuals with intellectual disabilities, allowing their artwork to be appreciated by the wider public and the thousands of daily commuters.

SMRT initiated partnerships with local artists and groups last year, and the collaboration with MINDS is a significant step towards promoting social inclusivity and awareness of the special needs community. The transport company has ambitious plans to install historic murals in 35 of its subway stations by the end of next year, contributing to a richer cultural experience for commuters and fostering a sense of pride within the special needs community.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Due to EW line disruption, S’poreans share hacks for getting home quicker than the suggested route

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore leverages AI to combat emerging synthetic drugs

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Due to EW line disruption, S’poreans share hacks for getting home quicker than the suggested route

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI falls by 0.3%

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

SG workers share their biggest workplace blunders to comfort man who felt horrible for making a mistake at work

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

“I do not know if I can do this ’til then” – Burnt out Singaporean dreads working for another 30 years

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.