SINGAPORE: After his important papers, as well as other valuables, were stolen at a store in Geylang, a 29-year-old migrant construction worker from Bangladesh took to social media to ask for help finding his bag.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday morning (Sept 2), Rivjee Nitu wrote that he had been working at a shop at Eunos Crescent last Saturday (Aug 31) when a couple stole his bag.

The bag contained his work permit, bank card, certificate, and S$300. Other reports add that he also had tools and food in the bag.

This amount may not seem much to some, but Mr Rivjee wrote that this is his “hardworking money (is) around 11 days of my salary” before going on to ask if anyone has information on the theft of his belongings and appealing for people to help him find the culprits.

He also posted videos of the incident, which are time-stamped at 9:07 and 9:08.

The video shows a large black bag against a post outside a shop. A woman is seen standing near the bag, and when a man approaches her, she holds his arm and appears to whisper something to him.

They let another couple pass, likely to block the view of whoever was in the store. But the man and woman can be seen carrying the bag away.

When asked by a commenter why he kept his bag outside, Mr Rivjee replied that he was temporarily working inside the shop. Others told him it is unsafe to leave one’s belongings unattended, especially when valuables are inside.

“Pls learn your lesson, keep your stuff in the shop and don’t put it outside of the shop unattended,” one Facebook user urged him.

A number of commenters urged him to file a report with the Singapore Police Force as soon as he can. “They will be able to trace and track these 2 culprits and have them arrested,” one wrote.

“They look soooo innocent, honest, highly educated, and with unquestionable integrity! Looking at the atas way they dress, what is a mere $300??” another observed.

Others pointed out that it was good that there was a very clear recording of the theft. Must Share News added that Mr Rivjee has since lodged a police report on the items stolen from him. /TISG

Read also: ‘This guy stole my brother’s iphone, then denied he stole’ — Netizen shares CCTV footage of alleged theft