;
In the Hood

Migrant worker asks for help to find his lost bag with his work permit and $300 after it got stolen in Geylang shop

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: After his important papers, as well as other valuables, were stolen at a store in Geylang, a 29-year-old migrant construction worker from Bangladesh took to social media to ask for help finding his bag.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday morning (Sept 2), Rivjee Nitu wrote that he had been working at a shop at Eunos Crescent last Saturday (Aug 31) when a couple stole his bag.

The bag contained his work permit, bank card, certificate, and S$300. Other reports add that he also had tools and food in the bag.

This amount may not seem much to some, but Mr Rivjee wrote that this is his “hardworking money (is) around 11 days of my salary” before going on to ask if anyone has information on the theft of his belongings and appealing for people to help him find the culprits.

He also posted videos of the incident, which are time-stamped at 9:07 and 9:08.

See also  Three young friends jailed for robbing prostitutes

The video shows a large black bag against a post outside a shop. A woman is seen standing near the bag, and when a man approaches her, she holds his arm and appears to whisper something to him.

They let another couple pass, likely to block the view of whoever was in the store. But the man and woman can be seen carrying the bag away.

When asked by a commenter why he kept his bag outside, Mr Rivjee replied that he was temporarily working inside the shop. Others told him it is unsafe to leave one’s belongings unattended, especially when valuables are inside.

“Pls learn your lesson, keep your stuff in the shop and don’t put it outside of the shop unattended,” one Facebook user urged him.

A number of commenters urged him to file a report with the Singapore Police Force as soon as he can. “They will be able to trace and track these 2 culprits and have them arrested,” one wrote.

See also  Man swaps S$318K diamond ring with replica at Tiffany, gets 40 months jail

“They look soooo innocent, honest, highly educated, and with unquestionable integrity! Looking at the atas way they dress, what is a mere $300??” another observed.

Others pointed out that it was good that there was a very clear recording of the theft. Must Share News added that Mr Rivjee has since lodged a police report on the items stolen from him. /TISG

Read also: ‘This guy stole my brother’s iphone, then denied he stole’ — Netizen shares CCTV footage of alleged theft

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the Hood

After man confronts volunteer who gave him a free haircut, Tampines MP says those who show disrespect will be turned away

December 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Man calls out car rental company for threatening to withhold his $300 deposit unless he changed his negative Google review

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

Netizens urge greater tolerance among Singaporeans after a resident complained about loud music coming from wakes and funerals

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Politics

Former WP secretary-general, Low Thia Khiang, retires from politics

December 8, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker calls out her employer for deducting $5 from staff who are 10 minutes late to work and $10 for 10–20 minutes late

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer forces her to wash clothes by hand for 9 people in the house even though they have a washing machine

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporeans school netizen who says “Singapore is rather dull” compared to the US, Australia, Norway and other countries

December 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.