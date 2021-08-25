“Mighty Khor” memes abound after lightning strikes manhole at Bukit Batok

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After an exploding manhole at Bukit Batok took many by surprise on Tuesday morning (Aug 24), it did not take too long for clever Singaporeans to turn images of Dr Amy Khor into memes wherein she’s dressed like, you guessed it, the Mighty Thor.

The explosion, where thankfully no one was injured, was caused by a bolt of lightning hitting the road during a downpour.

It occurred at around 8:40 am at the entrance of a car park opposite Block 439B, causing bricks, as well as the cover of the manhole, to fly all around.

A man named Gabriel Tan was driving on the road just a few metres away from where the lightning bolt struck, and the footage caught by his dashcam circulated around quickly.

Dr Khor, Member of Parliament for Hong Kah North SMC, as well as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment and the Ministry for Transport, went to the scene of the explosion quickly, writing in a Facebook post that residents had been shaken by the blast.

She posted photos of the site of the explosion.

Dr Khor had been photographed at the scene, and netizens had fun letting their imaginations take over.

One meme showed the MP with Thor’s hammer in hand and helmet on her head.

SGAG captioned it with “No wonder her party logo is lightning.”

In another photo from SGAG, Dr Khor is seen in the superhero Norse God costume instead of her dainty pink dress.

One photo showed Dr Khor with lighting emanating from her person.

And, in true internet-style, the memes kept on coming.

When one commenter wrote that the photos seemed tampered with, SGAG replied with heavy sarcasm.

/TISG

