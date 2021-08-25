Pritam Singh included in global list of “NEXT LEFT ICONS”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Popular media website OZY included Mr Pritam Singh, Singapore’s first leader of the opposition and the leader of the Workers’ Party, in a list of “Next Left Icons” in an Aug 24 article that includes the most prominent left-leaning leaders around the world.

The description for the LO, ranked fourth on the list and the first man mentioned, is glowing indeed.

It points out that the WP’s monumental, perhaps even game-changing win in the General Election last year shook the country up, after 56 years of dominance by the People’s Action Party (PAP).

“Now the 45-year-old Singh is plotting the ultimate socialist insurrection in a land that in many ways is a capitalist archetype, with low taxes and a business environment that companies rate as among the friendliest in the world.”

The WP’s secretary-general’s appeal to the young was also underlined in Mr Singh’s write-up.

“Young voters have been drawn to the charismatic Singh, with his calm, crisp voice and the promise of a fairer society.” And while PAP’s win was noted, OZY pointed out that the WP had its “best performance” in GE 2020, while PAP won “with its smallest-ever majority.”

Mr Singh’s write-up in the article is linked to an even lengthier one from last Oct, entitled “Can the left win over Singapore?” It examines the significance of WP’s win and the naming of Mr Singh as LO.

The OZY article pointed out that contrary to what had been thought almost three decades ago that socialism was on its last legs, “the left is reemerging as a potent force” in almost every part of the world.

There are four notable leaders on the list, aside from the WP head. The first is Tatiana Fernández Martí, who is 20 years old.

Ms Marti has been a member of Argentina’s Partido Obrero, or Workers’ Party since the age of 13, and according to OZY, she has “emerged as the bold young face of Argentina’s student movement” and is preparing to run in upcoming primaries for the Buenos Aires state legislature.

Second on the list is “the most powerful flight attendant in America,” Sara Nelson. Among Ms Nelson’s achievements are having helped obtain $54 billion in pandemic relief funds to help the beleaguered airline industry and ensure that its workers would continue to receive a salary.

Next is Ms Rita Bosaho, Spain’s first Black female lawmaker from the left-wing Podemos Party. Ms Bosaho, who is originally from Equatorial Guinea, has inspired other immigrants to run for public office in her country. She also serves as director-general for equality of treatment and ethnic-racial diversity in Spain’s Ministry of Equality.

The other male on the list is a former rock singer and novelist Carlos Alvarado Quesada, the President of Costa Rica. Mr Quesada surprised everyone by inviting members of the opposition to join his government, has fought for major environmental reforms and equality in his country. /TISG

