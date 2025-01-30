Business

Microsoft shares drop over 5% as Azure and AI growth fall short of investors’ expectations

ByMary Alavanza

January 30, 2025
Microsoft logo on a building

USA: Microsoft’s forecast for its cloud computing business came in below expectations on Wednesday (Jan 29), triggering an over 5 per cent drop in its stock price.

According to Reuters, the tech giant’s investors expressed concern over heavy spending, slow AI revenue growth, and growing competition from cheaper AI models, particularly from China.

For the fiscal second quarter, Microsoft’s Azure results fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Though the company exceeded overall sales forecasts, investors want better returns on the vast sums being invested in AI data centres and technology.

Meanwhile, Chinese competitors have claimed to offer cheaper AI models, raising concerns about a potential price war. Microsoft and other tech giants have spent heavily on AI over the past year, but investors are still waiting for substantial profits from these investments.

Brian Mulberry, a portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, commented, “It’s OK if that is a few years out, three to five years into the future. But we really want to start to see a clear road map to what that monetisation model looks like for all of the capital that’s been invested.”

See also  Pre-order for Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 opens in Singapore, its features released

During a call with investors, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella stated that costs are decreasing, with models now offering 10 times better performance for the price as Microsoft refines its algorithms. He added that as AI becomes more efficient and accessible, demand will increase “exponentially”.

According to data from Visible Alpha, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood projected 31 to 32 per cent growth for Azure in the current fiscal third quarter. That’s slightly less than the 33 per cent expected by Wall Street.

In the past quarter, Azure’s revenue grew by 31 per cent,  which was a little short of the expected 31.8 per cent. The company also incurred US$22.6 billion (S$30.52 billion) in capital expenditure, surpassing the analysts’ US$20.95 billion (S$28.29 billion) estimate.

The rapid rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, has raised concerns about intense competition that could pressure US AI providers to lower their prices.

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced it had added DeepSeek to its Azure offerings. AI contributed 13 per cent of Azure’s growth in the fiscal second quarter, up from 12 per cent in the previous quarter, according to Microsoft.

See also  Microsoft unveils ambitious AI initiatives in Singapore

In response to analysts’ questions, Mr Nadella said that Microsoft is investing in data centres to develop AI models and improve cost efficiency.

He also said that the company is “working super hard” on all software optimisations, “not just the optimisations that have come because of what DeepSeek has done” but in other areas, including reducing GPT model prices with OpenAI’s help.

Despite challenges, investors still see Microsoft as a strong AI player. Its stock rose by about 8 per cent over the past year, behind Alphabet’s 29 per cent and Amazon’s 50 per cent. It is also trading at 32 times expected earnings, just above its five-year average of 30, according to LSEG.

The company’s commercial bookings grew by 67 per cent, mainly driven by a new Azure contract with OpenAI.

However, its Intelligent Cloud unit, which includes Azure, earned less than expected. It posted US$25.54 billion (S$34.49 billion) in revenues, missing the US$25.76 billion (S$34.78 billion) expected.

See also  Bentley Systems assembles global infrastructure leaders in Singapore

Overall, total revenue increased by 12 per cent to US$69.6 billion (S$93.98 billion) for the fiscal second quarter ending in December, rising slightly above analysts’ expectations of US$68.78 billion (S$92.76 billion), according to LSEG. Profits also rose. Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, reported a profit of US$3.23 (S$4.36) per share, exceeding the expected US$3.11 (S$4.20). /TISG

Read also: Meta sets up 4 ‘war rooms’ to tackle DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough as Zuckerberg plans S$87.9B investment

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Meta optimistic about a ‘big year’ as profits soar 59% to S$84.2B

January 30, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore’s training participation rate drops to 40.7% in 2024, continuing downward trend

January 30, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore’s industrial production and GDP projected to grow 3% in 2025—RHB

January 30, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

International

Trump administration officials considering tighter curbs on Nvidia chips sold to China: Bloomberg

January 31, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

Woman says store she paid $278 to make jewellery from her late father’s ashes went MIA

January 31, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

S’porean asks if she overreacted when she asked her husband to change his all-black outfit before a big family CNY gathering

January 30, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Celebrity

Dominic Fike and Jennie from BLACKPINK tease their ‘Love Hangover’ collaboration

January 30, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.