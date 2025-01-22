Business

Meta tries to win over TikTok creators with up to US$5,000 in bonuses

ByMary Alavanza

January 22, 2025
USA: On Tuesday, Meta announced bonuses of up to US$5,000 (S$6,778) to win over TikTok creators to its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The company said eligible TikTok creators can earn the bonuses over three months by posting Reels on Facebook and Instagram.

They will also gain access to the Facebook Content Monetisation programme, allowing them to earn money from videos, photos, and text posts. Meta will also offer some creators content deals to help expand their audiences on Instagram and Facebook, Xinhua reported.

The company added that it will update Facebook’s Reels to resemble TikTok’s short-form videos to appeal to TikTok creators.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to push back the TikTok ban deadline by 75 days. He also told the Department of Justice not to enforce the ban’s penalties. Despite this, the app is still not back on Apple and Google’s app stores. /TISG

