Mercedes catches fire in the middle of Raffles Quay junction

A Mercedes Benz E-Class was spotted in flames in the middle of a road junction in front of Lau Pa Sat. Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the incident on Thursday (Nov 17).

Another video posted on Facebook page Singapore Road Accident showed office workers attempting to control the fire with extinguishers.

Police officers arrived and informed the workers to step aside to safety. The officers took the extinguishers and continued spraying the vehicle.

Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) personnel soon arrived at the scene as well.

Facebook page Safety Watch – SG shared another video of the incident, showing firefighters successfully putting out the flames with a water jet.

SCDF confirmed it was alerted to the fire near 18 Raffles Quay at 8:45 am on Thursday. No injuries were reported. The fire was likely caused by an engine compartment of the vehicle, said SCDF. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, netizens wondered why motorists continued on their way while the Mercedes was on fire.

“Anyone else blood boil looking at those selfish motorists who were still insisting their way to move even though the firefighters were ready to spray hose it and causing a bit delay?” asked Facebook user Danilo Magbanua after watching the footage.

“When it’s burning, vehicles beside all directions still driving pass. But if it really explodes…the car beside kena or whatever, those involved can claim insurance?” asked Facebook user Costello Ng.

Another netizen advised motorists to keep a portable fire extinguisher inside the car for emergency purposes as cases of vehicles catching fire increase. /TISG

