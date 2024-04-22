Lifestyle

Meghan Markle’s jam success sparks Royal flavor frenzy

ByGemma Iso

April 22, 2024
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stirred up a jam revolution with the launch of her latest venture, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan, at 42, unveiled her chic lifestyle brand on March 14, and the ripple effect on the preserves market has been nothing short of astonishing.

Meghan tantalized taste buds by dispatching the inaugural batch of her jams, gifting 50 jars to a select circle of friends and influencers. With the click of a camera, social media platforms were soon aflutter with images of Meghan’s stylishly packaged products, setting off a frenzy that caught the attention of her father-in-law, King Charles.

Within hours of the online jam session, the Highgrove website reported a royal sell-out of King Charles’ strawberry jam, signaling a seismic shift in the preserves paradigm. The Monarch’s range, boasting flavors from marmalade to raspberry and blackberry, suddenly found itself dethroned by Meghan’s culinary coup.

But what sets Meghan’s jams apart? It’s not just the taste; it’s the touch of sophistication. Each jar, swathed in rustic hessian fabric and adorned with an elegant cotton bow, bears the seal of American Riviera Orchard—a tantalizing promise of epicurean delights to come.

Tracy Robbins, a renowned fashion designer, couldn’t resist sharing her delight, capturing her jar of jam amidst a citrus symphony of vibrant lemons. Delfina Blaquier, wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, savored the strawberry sensation atop a slice of white toast, proclaiming her love for Meghan’s creation.

Royal expert Christine Ross weighs in on Meghan’s latest chapter, noting the logical progression from her pre-marital blog, The Tig, which left fans clamoring for a taste of her refined lifestyle.

Indeed, Meghan’s journey from Hollywood to high tea has captivated hearts and taste buds alike, proving that with a dollop of determination, even royalty can find its sweet spot in the world of entrepreneurship.

