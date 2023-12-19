Entertainment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Christmas Card and Seasons Greetings

ByJasmime Kaur

December 19, 2023
meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-reveal-christmas-card-and-seasons-greetings

Zimmer, meghan, Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2023 holiday card over the weekend. They sent their greeting via email on behalf of the Archewell organisation. 

“We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!”, the card reads. The couple’s also released their annual Archewell Foundation impact report which features a video highlighting their work. 

The royal couple chose a photo of the closing ceremony of the 2023 cover of the Invictus Games which took place in September in Düsseldorf, Germany. 

Harry had worn a black suit and a black dress shirt while Meghan wore a strapless green dress for the event. Harry had a lot to celebrate this holiday season after winning the phone hacking lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers. 

The Christmas Card

After winning the lawsuit he said, “I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest, press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

Prince Harry was awarded £140,600 in damages as the Mirror Group was found to be engaged in unlawful information gathering. 

“I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information gathering. I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper.

“However it did happen on occasions from about the end of 2003 to April 2009,” said Judge Timothy Fancourt. 

Meghan spoke about the holiday tradition saying, “Our little ones are little, and we’re enjoying every moment of it.” 

The couple’s oldest child, Archie was born in May 2019, Lilibet in June 2021. 

The holiday card is becoming a tradition for the couple with last year’s photo showing them in a black and white photo attending the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City for the greeting card. 

Read More News

Former Trump admin claims US is similar to 1930s Germany for tirade against former President 

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Christmas Card and Seasons Greetings appeared first on The Independent News.

ByJasmime Kaur

Related Post

Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Personal Finance

Investing Disasters: Rookie mistakes that could cost you everything!

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Middle-class stuck in financial rut: Are you making these costly cash blunders?

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.