The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2023 holiday card over the weekend. They sent their greeting via email on behalf of the Archewell organisation.

“We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!”, the card reads. The couple’s also released their annual Archewell Foundation impact report which features a video highlighting their work.

The royal couple chose a photo of the closing ceremony of the 2023 cover of the Invictus Games which took place in September in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry had worn a black suit and a black dress shirt while Meghan wore a strapless green dress for the event. Harry had a lot to celebrate this holiday season after winning the phone hacking lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

The Christmas Card

After winning the lawsuit he said, “I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest, press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

Prince Harry was awarded £140,600 in damages as the Mirror Group was found to be engaged in unlawful information gathering.

“I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information gathering. I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper.

“However it did happen on occasions from about the end of 2003 to April 2009,” said Judge Timothy Fancourt.

Meghan spoke about the holiday tradition saying, “Our little ones are little, and we’re enjoying every moment of it.”

The couple’s oldest child, Archie was born in May 2019, Lilibet in June 2021.

The holiday card is becoming a tradition for the couple with last year’s photo showing them in a black and white photo attending the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City for the greeting card.

