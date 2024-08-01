After the city’s recent concerts filled hotels to the brim, Singapore is eyeing a new kind of mega event: a mega wellness attraction.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is inviting bids to transform a four-hectare site along the Marina South waterfront into a world-class wellness destination.

This space, roughly the size of seven football fields, is envisioned as a day-use-only attraction that will focus on physical, emotional, and mental wellness, with a ban on hotels and casinos to preserve its wellness-centric atmosphere.

The mega wellness attraction

The STB is seeking next-generation wellness experiences, including therapeutic arts, tech-driven floatation and frequency therapies, and fitness activities that use water or specialized equipment. The venue could span up to 80,000 sqm and must host a year-round calendar of top-tier wellness events to draw both locals and tourists.

While the STB hasn’t named a specific model for the project, it’s clear they’re aiming to create a space that will extend visitors’ stays and boost spending in Singapore. The concept is part of a growing trend of urban wellness playgrounds, with the Therme Group’s European destinations serving as a close comparison. These large-scale day attractions blend bathing, hydrothermal, and spa experiences with art, music, and wellness events, drawing international visitors and encouraging repeat visits with dynamic programming.

A booming industry

Some hoteliers have expressed skepticism about the project, questioning the high cost of developing wellness on prime real estate when natural settings in neighboring countries offer therapeutic experiences for free. However, with the global wellness market expected to nearly double by 2028, proponents argue that Singapore can’t afford to miss out on this booming industry.

Rakesh Patel, CEO and founder of ALTA Capital Real Estate, believes Singapore has an opportunity to create a wellness hub, leveraging its strengths and positioning itself alongside countries like Thailand and Japan. He suggests focusing on health tech, a sector where Singapore could innovate and create value.

A smart move

Singapore’s plan to blend art, technology, and wellness is seen as a smart move to tap into these trends. Innovative destinations like Submersive in Austin, Texas, which will use AI and neuroscience to induce states of awe and euphoria, show the potential for multi-sensory wellness experiences.

In this dynamic wellness market, simply offering a spa and a sunset isn’t enough. Singapore’s proposed mega wellness attraction could be the city’s next big draw if it can successfully blend innovation, technology, and human connection to create a unique and compelling wellness experience.