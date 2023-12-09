You’ve worked hard all year and deserve a large dose of TLC. There is no better way to pamper yourself than a soothing spa treatment that takes all your stress away.

If that sounds good, but you are not sure where to find a spa that meets your budget, we have curated a list of the best spas in Singapore, offering everything from cheap and affordable massages to luxurious spa and facial treatments that promise a rejuvenating experience.

Auriga Spa at Capella Singapore

Source: Capella Singapore

Nestled in the lush rainforest of Sentosa Island, Auriga Spa counts as one of the best spas in Singapore since it is the first spa in Singapore to receive 13 consecutive years of five-star status from Forbes Travel Guide. The bespoke treatments range from S$290 to S$1,600 and they are designed with a distinctive approach to wellness and beauty based on the cycles of the moon. The Auriga Signature Moon Ritual treatment for example, offers treatments aligned to the current lunar phase to optimise benefits.

Location: 1 The Knolls Sentosa Island Contact: Book online or via WhatsApp Messenger

Sulwhasoo Boutique

Source: Sulwhasoo Boutique

Sulwhasoo is a popular South Korean skincare brand that not only provides an exclusive range product but also luxury spa services that focus on achieving healthy-looking skin using ginseng. The five intensive facial programmes at Sulwhasoo range from S$240 to S$440 with the Ultimate S Treatment being the most high-end programme treatment designed for facial contour and wrinkle-care. This spa may not be the cheapest amongst facial spas in Singapore but paying slightly more for the experience could be worth it.

Location: Capitol – 15 Stamford Road, #01-72/73

Ion – 2 Orchard Turn, #B2-02

Westgate – 3 Gateway Drive, #01-28 Contact: +65 6844 9766 (Capitol), +65 509 9979 (Ion), +65 266 2608 (Westgate)

Dior Prestige La Suite

Souce: Ion Orchard

Dior Prestige La Suite offers a wide range of facial treatments such as the Prestige Grand Facial Treatment, Brightening and Radiance-Activating Treatment, Age-Delay and Beautifying Treatment, the Dior Homme Treatment for men and sculpting treatments for facial contours. Prices start from S$150.

Location: 2 Orchard Turn, Ion #B2-48 Contact: +65 6634 6686

Spa Esprit

Source: Spa Esprit

Spa Esprit is one of the best homegrown spas in Singapore, well known for crafting holistic spa treatments using both traditional and new-age techniques to balance the body, mind and soul. Prices start from S$50 for Energy Booster treatments, S$90 for massages, S$160 for body wellness and S$198 for facials.

Location: Wheelock Place – 501 Orchard Road, #03-19

Raffles City Shopping Centre – 252 North Bridge Road, #B2-24

Great World City – 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #03-107 Contact: Book online or call +65 6479 0070 (Wheelock), +65 6333 9530 (Raffles City), +65 6468 1292 (Great World City)

Aramsa, The Garden Spa

Source: Aramsa

Aramsa offers an affordable and exotic resort experience unlike city spas in Singapore. Located in Bishan Park, this spa has 17 uniquely designed treatment rooms and a comprehensive selection of treatment for adults and kids aged four to 12 years old. Prices for adult spa treatments are between S$168 and S$348. Kids’ body and facial therapies are priced between S$60 and S$128.

Location: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Bishan Park 2 Contact: +65 6456 6556

The Thai Spa

Source: The Thai Spa

With 36 spas around the world, the Thai Spa is the haven for those who love authentic Thai massages and treatments. The speciality here is the romantic couple spa and couple massage, where couples can enjoy a rejuvenating session in a private VIP spa room with attached jacuzzi. Other treatments like lymphatic drainage massage, deep-tissue massage, foot massage, organic facials and pre-natal massage are also available. Prices start at S$228 for a couple massage and S$98 for a 60-minute Thai massage.

Location: Suntec City – 3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1 #03-324

Raffles City Shopping Centre – 252 North Bridge Road, #B2-05

Plaza Singapura – 68 Orchard Road, #04-06 Contact: Book online or call +65 6252 4400 (Suntec), +65 8182 1242 (Raffles City), +65 8028 0208 (Plaza Singapura)

G Spa

Source: G Spa

G Spa is a 24-hour spa that provides a wide range of full-body treatments such as massages, foot reflexology, facial treatments, body scrubs and Chinese meridian therapies. There are also extensive spa facilities like sauna and steam rooms, hot and cold pools, as well as a relaxation lounge with personalised entertainment system for relaxing before or after treatments. Massage prices start from S$165 for non-members and S$130 for members.

Location: 102 Guillemard Road, #02-02 Contact: +65 280 8988 or email at enquiries@gspa.com.sg

Tamarind Spa

Source: Tamarind Spa

Tamarind spa has an extensive menu comprising of Babor facials, slimming therapy, rejuvenating body massage, pampering body wraps, renewing body scrubs, Depileve waxing service, ear candling, as well as tummy candling services. It is also one of the more affordable spas in Singapore with massage prices starting from as low as S$88.

Location: 8A Kensington Park Rd, Serangoon Gardens Estate Contact: Book online or call +65 6285 2696

Healing Touch Spa

Source: Tripadvisor

This is a multi-award-winning spa in Singapore with over 23 years of service experience. With nine outlets around the island, the Healing Touch offers services that combine both traditional and modern wellness techniques to achieve the best results. Massage prices start from S$63, relatively cheap compared to many spas in Singapore.

Location: Sembawang Shopping Centre, Alexis Condo, Fort Canning, Novena, Orchard Centerpoint, Hotel Rendezvous Gallery, Tampines Central, Upper Thomson, City Gate Contact: Book online or refer to the full list of contact details at Healing Touch website

Natureland

Source: TimeOut

Natureland is another award-winning spa in Singapore with 14 outlets located across Singapore. Its range of rejuvenating massages include express 30-minute sessions starting from S$45 to more comprehensive body therapies from S$75 onwards. Natureland also offers Chinese tuina and sports massage for those suffering from certain types of chronic pain caused by musculoskeletal problems and nerve issues.

Location: Robertson Walk, Valley Point, Orchard Point, Holland Village, Springvale East Coast, Chijmes, Orchard Liat Towers, Clarke Quay, Ion Orchard, Hotel Rendezvous, Changi Airport T3, Jewel Changi Airport, Changi Airport T2, Marina Bay Sands Contact: Refer to the full list of contact details at Natureland website

Finally, got all the details you need to book a rejuvenating spa treat? Before you hit the road, be sure to bring along the best credit cards that offer you the best returns when you spend. Spending with the right card not only helps you save more, but also lets you earn cash rebates and air miles with every transaction.

