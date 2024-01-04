Republican candidate Mayra Flores allegedly pilfered photos of other people’s culinary creations shamelessly and passed them off as her own.

The incident unfolded when the former Texas Congresswoman, who is currently vying for a return to Congress, shared a tantalizing image of a delectable meal online, accompanied by the caption: “The Ranch life with family is the best.” Eager followers inquired about the dish, prompting Flores to claim credit for crafting the Mexican delicacy “gorditas de masa.”

Myra Flores: Busted!

However, keen-eyed internet users swiftly unraveled the truth – not only was the dish not of Mexican origin but it hadn’t even been prepared by Flores. Shockingly, the photograph had been lifted from a Guyanese cooking page on Facebook.

It appears that Flores was determined to cultivate an image of culinary prowess and domestic bliss, all in a bid to garner social media followers who believed in her culinary skills.

Locked X account to erase misdeed

Caught red-handed in her culinary fabrication, Mayra Flores hastily locked her X account and underwent a username change, attempting to erase any trace of the misleading post.

The incriminating picture was promptly deleted from her digital portfolio.

The question on everyone’s mind — Why would someone fabricate such a peculiar and trivial detail about their life?

In a world where transparency and authenticity are increasingly valued, Flores’ strange culinary lie raises concerns about her credibility.

If she can’t be trusted to tell the truth about something as seemingly inconsequential as food, how can the public place faith in her to navigate the complexities of Congress?

As voters ponder the significance of a stolen food photo, the larger question looms – can Mayra Flores be trusted to represent the interests of the people with the honesty and integrity expected of a Congressional candidate?

If elected again, what else is she going to steal?

Cover Photo: Mayra Website

