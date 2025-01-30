SINGAPORE: Mapletree Investments has significantly expanded into the European logistics sector by acquiring its first logistics property in the United Kingdom and a portfolio of 10 logistics assets in Spain. The combined investment is valued at approximately $444.46 million (€315.1 million).

Mapletree has acquired a logistics hub in Derby Commercial Park, marking its debut in the UK logistics sector. Strategically located, the property benefits from excellent connectivity to key transport routes, including the M1, A50, and A6 and its proximity to East Midlands Airport and Derby city centre. The site’s significance is further reinforced by its tenant’s recent long-term lease renewal, which highlights its continued importance in logistics operations.

In addition to the UK acquisition, Mapletree has secured a portfolio of 10 logistics properties across Spain in significant logistics hubs near Barcelona, Valencia, and Madrid. These assets collectively offer a net lettable area of approximately 256,000 square metres and are well-positioned within core logistics zones, providing seamless connectivity to city centres. This strategic placement makes them particularly suited for last-mile delivery services.

The properties boast a strong tenant base consisting of third-party logistics providers and manufacturers. Many of these tenants have significantly invested in automation and on-site fit-outs, further cementing their commitment to these facilities. The acquisition also addresses the growing demand for modern logistics properties in Spain, where supply remains constrained.

Mapletree aims to expand its European logistics footprint further by syndicating a second logistics-focused fund upon achieving sufficient scale. The group is focused on strengthening its development capabilities and procuring well-positioned assets in Europe and the UK.