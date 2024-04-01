Lifestyle

Man threatening Lauren Chen for being against reparations saying she will be “dealt with” 

ByAsir F

April 1, 2024
man-threatening-lauren-chen-for-being-against-reparations-saying-she-will-be-“dealt-with” 

Lauren Chen

Conservative commentator Lauren Chen faced a chilling threat recently, with a man warning that she would be “dealt with” for her opposition to reparations. The incident underscores the escalating tensions surrounding the debate on reparations in America. 

Furthermore, conservative voices have staunchly opposed reparations, arguing that individuals should earn their income through work rather than receive reparations based on historical grievances. 

Currently, Chen’s opinions are not strictly related to reparations. She also shares strong opinions regarding to transgender athletes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and other incidents that may be classified as a “woke” problem. 

Conservatives angry at man threatening Lauren Chen 

 

Libs of TikTok reposted the video while tagging the FBI. Following that, conservatives feel that America is already a diverse country, filled with people from all sorts of backgrounds. In these respective backgrounds, there were individuals who were systematically discriminated against, from the African American community to the Native Americans, the Irish and Italian Americans. 

In addition to this, users state that the man’s grandparents were probably born in the 1920s, which means that reparations should not be given. They add that the ancestors who were slaves lived long ago and that the generations that are alive today are rather privileged. 

Sadly, X users claim that those who are “woke” will usually have the police on their side. This is despite the fact if they’re right or wrong. Others joked that regardless of the man’s pronouns, the police may still side with him no matter what.  

Safety alert at White House: Canine incident sends staff scrambling

 

