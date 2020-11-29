Home News Man says mother’s IC has been used illegally by mobile phone shops

Man says mother’s IC has been used illegally by mobile phone shops

He wants to create awareness of the case and suggests that one's parents be told about it

FB screengrab: Ajaq Burg

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsLaw
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a now viral Facebook post, a man says his mother’s identity card () has been used without her knowledge by mobile phone shops to sign up for a line or to purchase phones to be sold to third parties.

Mr Ajaq Burg wrote on Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 25) that his mother then received a letter from the police summoning her for an interview.

He posted a photo of the letter to his mother, which had been written by an officer in the police’s Commercial Affairs Department.

His mother went for the interview, which was at 2 pm on Tuesday (Nov 24). She was told by the officer that various mobile shops had used her IC to sign up for a line or purchase a phone “to third parties”.

- Advertisement -

The officer then tried to help her remember which shops she had gone to and the people who had attended to her when she signed up for a SIM card, providing details and pictures to jog her memory.

Mr Burq took to social media the following morning to warn others, with his post being  shared more than 1,600 times by Friday evening (Nov 27).

It was also possible that details were being shared by shops, he said.

There were 10 other people at the police station at the same time as his mother who seemed to be in the same case.

Mr Burq said it is much safer to go to authorised shop dealers like those for StarHub, M1 and Singtel.

He said he wanted to create awareness about the case and suggested that one’s parents be told about it. /TISG

Read also: “China Officials” scam is back, Bedok resident loses S$500,000

“China Officials” scam is back, Bedok resident loses S$500,000

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim: Supporter’s kombucha gift a simple act full of meaning

Singapore -- Every other Monday, a supporter stops by and drops off a bottle of home-brewed kombucha, an appreciative Associate Professor said in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 23). The Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC wrote...
View Post
Featured News

Amos Yee pleads not guilty in US to child pornography and grooming charges

Singaporean YouTuber and blogger Amos Yee pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (Nov 24) in Chicago to all charges related to his arrest for child pornography and grooming. He was arrested on Oct 14 and indicted formally by a grand jury on Nov...
View Post
Featured News

Sexual harassment claim: NUS student says he did not receive proper help

Singapore -- A National University of Singapore (NUS) student, formerly from Tembusu College, has written a lengthy social media post not only about how he was sexually harassed by a former student tutor but also about how, when he tried to...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet