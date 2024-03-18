Relationships

Man says his girlfriend expects him to support her financially while she’s in med school, or else she wants to break up

ByYoko Nicole

March 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to reveal that his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for just over a year, expects him to provide financial assistance while she pursued her medical education. Not knowing what to do, he asked others on the forum, “How should I approach this?”

For context, the man shared that his girlfriend recently commented about how it would be nice to “find someone who’s willing to support her throughout medical school since she would be making a lot of money when she becomes a doctor and be the main provider financially.” 

She even joked about the idea of having a “sugar daddy” to help with her expenses.

In response, the man advised his girlfriend to consider the expensive medical school fees an investment for her future success as a doctor. However, his girlfriend took this the wrong way and reacted negatively.

“She proceeded to make a comment about how I don’t see a future about our relationship because I’m not financially supporting her,” the man said. “She told me that her friends and family would agree with her.”

See also  Help! My mum doesn't like my girlfriend because she’s tall and looks like high-maintenance

The man, who later revealed he was a software engineer, added that he would gladly support his girlfriend financially if they were married or engaged and planning their future together. 

However, since they’ve only been dating for a little over a year, he feels it’s premature to take on such a commitment.

“You’re not looking to be a sugar daddy. You want a partner”

Commenters on the man’s post showed concern and referred to the woman’s behaviour as “a red flag.” They advised him not to pay for her expenses as she might just be using him and could leave him once she becomes a doctor.

One individual said, “This isn’t cool at all. She’s financially manipulating you. You’re not looking to be a sugar daddy. You want a partner.”

While another commented, “RUN! As soon as she is out of the school you paid for she will dump you for that younger doctor she met. Major red flag.”

See also  CNY rules, OK?

Others also suggested that if he decides to help her financially, he should provide the financial support in the form of a loan that she must repay, with the loan agreement being notarized for legal protection.

“That way if you break up she legally owes you the money. If you ever get married (not engaged) you can rip up the loan Documents after a few years married.”

Several individuals also contributed by sharing their personal narratives regarding partners with similar financial expectations. They elaborated on how these circumstances eventually took a negative turn, leaving them with nothing.

One man wrote, “I’ve paid for a lot of Med School and fees for my ex-wife only to have it all end in tears at the end, be careful what you invest in. Lots of luck navigating this.”

In related news, a man took to social media in February to share that his girlfriend had demanded a “Mercedes GLB for her birthday.” He then asked netizens if this meant he should end his relationship.

See also  Bosco Wong has 3 rules his girlfriend must follow

Read more: Singaporean asks: “Girlfriend wants Mercedes GLB for birthday. Should I break up with her?

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Relationships

Help, my partner and I broke up after BTO selection, what do I do now?

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“When it comes to money, no one is your friend” — Singaporeans tell man who lent $100 to his “friend” who refuses to pay it back

September 25, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Son asks how to help his parents, who are afraid their savings will run out so they eat instant noodles and refuse to see the doctor when sick

September 22, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

Wavemaker Partners clinches third ‘VC Deal of the Year’ at 2024 SVCA Awards for leading US$80 million funding round for Lhoopa

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia Pacific

Hong Kong courts jail two journalists for sedition

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Singapore 6-Month T-bill yield drops to lowest level since 2022 amid US rate cuts, with analyst expecting further decline to 2.5% by mid-2025

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Silver Tsunami: Southeast Asia’s workforce revolution and how ageing employees are reshaping business landscapes

September 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.