SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to reveal that his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for just over a year, expects him to provide financial assistance while she pursued her medical education. Not knowing what to do, he asked others on the forum, “How should I approach this?”

For context, the man shared that his girlfriend recently commented about how it would be nice to “find someone who’s willing to support her throughout medical school since she would be making a lot of money when she becomes a doctor and be the main provider financially.”

She even joked about the idea of having a “sugar daddy” to help with her expenses.

In response, the man advised his girlfriend to consider the expensive medical school fees an investment for her future success as a doctor. However, his girlfriend took this the wrong way and reacted negatively.

“She proceeded to make a comment about how I don’t see a future about our relationship because I’m not financially supporting her,” the man said. “She told me that her friends and family would agree with her.”

The man, who later revealed he was a software engineer, added that he would gladly support his girlfriend financially if they were married or engaged and planning their future together.

However, since they’ve only been dating for a little over a year, he feels it’s premature to take on such a commitment.

“You’re not looking to be a sugar daddy. You want a partner”

Commenters on the man’s post showed concern and referred to the woman’s behaviour as “a red flag.” They advised him not to pay for her expenses as she might just be using him and could leave him once she becomes a doctor.

One individual said, “This isn’t cool at all. She’s financially manipulating you. You’re not looking to be a sugar daddy. You want a partner.”

While another commented, “RUN! As soon as she is out of the school you paid for she will dump you for that younger doctor she met. Major red flag.”

Others also suggested that if he decides to help her financially, he should provide the financial support in the form of a loan that she must repay, with the loan agreement being notarized for legal protection.

“That way if you break up she legally owes you the money. If you ever get married (not engaged) you can rip up the loan Documents after a few years married.”

Several individuals also contributed by sharing their personal narratives regarding partners with similar financial expectations. They elaborated on how these circumstances eventually took a negative turn, leaving them with nothing.

One man wrote, “I’ve paid for a lot of Med School and fees for my ex-wife only to have it all end in tears at the end, be careful what you invest in. Lots of luck navigating this.”

