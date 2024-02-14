SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has revealed that he found a large amount of white powder suspected to be heroin hidden in a coffee package that was delivered to him by mistake.

Mr Chen (not his real name) told 8World that he received a package from Kuala Lumpur in August last year. The box contained seven packs of three-in-one white coffee and three boxes of chocolates.

Mr Chen initially believed the package was sent by his business partner, who confirmed it was not from him. Upon closer inspection, he noticed that the intended recipient was in Melbourne, Australia. Despite waiting for several days, no one claimed the package.

Curiosity led Mr Chen to open a pack of the three-in-one coffee, only to find that the powder did not dissolve, had an unusual smell resembling gasoline, and tasted pungent.

He threw away the packet without consuming it. A few days later, a colleague wanted to make some coffee and opened one of the packs, only to find that it was filled with a white substance.

Alarmed, Mr Chen contacted the police and explained the situation.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) launched an investigation and found that half of the coffee bags were concealing heroin. Each large bag contained 15 small bags, with seven of them containing heroin, totalling 40 grams each.

CNB is still investigating the case. The authority has reported that last year alone, more than 620 mail packages containing suspected drugs or related items were intercepted locally.

The rise of electronic stores and chat applications has become a prevalent channel for drug trafficking.

Authorities warn that drug dealers employ various tactics, including concealing drugs in items like masks, packaged food, and baby products.

The public is advised to carefully inspect unknown or suspicious packages, ensuring the completeness of delivery addresses and recipient names. Signs of tampering or suspicious behaviour from delivery personnel should prompt immediate notification to the police.

Customs procedures for overseas packages involve X-ray scanning and thorough inspections based on the package’s shape. In light of the increasing number of packages processed daily, logistics and transportation companies are encouraged to collaborate with authorities to enhance control measures.

As investigations continue, this incident serves as a stark reminder for the public to remain vigilant against potential drug trafficking schemes that exploit unsuspecting recipients through various delivery channels.