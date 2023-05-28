Man gets run over by massive trailer truck while rushing across the road to catch bus

SINGAPORE: A pedestrian was involved in a harrowing accident this week when he was struck by a trailer truck while attempting to cross the road in Tuas South Avenue 3. A video capturing the accident went viral online after it was published by the Roads.sg Facebook page.

Roads.sg reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday (May 24). The 26-second video shows a bus waiting at a bus stop along the fourth lane and a man clad in a blue shirt and black pants waiting for traffic to pass near the road divider. He walks towards the second lane and signals the car coming towards him to stop.

The car driver complies, and the man rushes past him to the third lane when suddenly a trailer truck moves forward. The man notices the truck and appears to roll towards the side of the road, but the massive vehicle strikes him, sending his footwear flying down the road.

The vehicle’s dashboard camera in the second lane caught the incident on film, shocking netizens online.

Roads.sg reported that the 33-year-old victim was conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital.

The police have confirmed that they received a call for assistance around 12.06 pm and that the 41-year-old trailer truck driver is assisting them with ongoing investigations.

