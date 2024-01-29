;
Featured News Lifestyle

Man earning $4K/month asks S’poreans: “Why fuss over price increase in cup of kopi from $1.50 to $1.80?? Or kaya toast from $4 to $6?”

ByYoko Nicole

January 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man who makes $4000 a month asked on social media why some people, despite having “sky-high” salaries, complained so much about Singapore’s rising cost of living.

“Why the fuss over the increase in a cup of kopi from $1.50 to $1.80?? Or kaya toast from $4 to $6? Like seriously, how much of a difference do you think saving those few cents is gonna make? You think saving a few hundreds a year is going to get you FI by 40?” u/ashandburnnn wrote on r/singaporefi on Sunday (Jan 28). 

“Fact of the matter is.. cost of living is increasing everywhere, not just in sg but from the year to year salary surveys, it does seem our wages are keeping up too.”

The user also added that while he does understand the pain when it’s about big-ticket items like electronics and housing, he just couldn’t fathom why people scrimped so much and complained about an increase of a few cents.

See also  Foreigner asks how Singaporeans can survive on S$2.5k salary with the rising cost of living

Additionally, he mentioned that he has seen people on social media who make twice or three times as much as him say things like “they will no longer order from their favorite cai png stalls because the auntie started charging a few more cents.”

“I mean cmon! Y’all claim y’all earning so much but act like y’all living on gov subsidies!” the user exclaimed. “Like guys, try to enjoy life just a little yea?!”

At the end of his post, he clarified that the people he was criticizing were not those who were truly struggling to support themselves and their families but those who were earning more than the median wage and/or did not have family responsibilities. 

“1.50 to 1.80 is not a few cents leh. It’s a 20% increase.” 

After reading his rant, only a handful of Redditors sympathized with the post author, with one user writing, “Singapore math – things in Singapore are expensive, but let’s buy air tickets to Japan/Australia//Korea/Europe where things are “cheaper”. 

See also  Singaporeans on "expensive food and drink" they think are no longer worth it; even cai fan and hawker food is not spared

Meanwhile, the remaining Redditors defended the Singaporeans who had voiced their displeasure with the increase.

One commented, “1.50 to 1.80 is not a few cents leh. It’s a 20% increase. $4 to $6 is 50%. So, suck it up just because you can afford it? And some stalls use 1% gst increase to justify 10% increase.”

Another user agreed, saying that little things add up. She explained that while people could afford a one-time $0.50 increase for a single meal, things would be different if they were to have three meals a day, three drinks, and twice a day of public transportation, as the cumulative effect of these sporadic $0.50 increases would be a few dollars per day or a few hundred per month. 

“For any median-income earner that will deflate their real earnings by 10-20%.I think most of us on reddit will be able to accept a 3-5% inflation, but 20% inflation by businesses is just daylight robbery and we refuse to “suck it up,” the user added.

See also  More middle-aged Singaporeans aged 40 to 59 seek loans to manage cost-of-living pressures

One user also stated that the post author needs to understand that just because someone has higher wages “doesn’t mean they should pay more for stuff that doesn’t justify the cost of it.”

She then cited a recent example of a stall that charged 50 cents for “taking away” even when a customer brought their own container.

“Is 50 cents a lot of money? Nope. But would I complain about that and not support those greedy people? Yes.”

Read related: 50 cents takeaway boxes adds to rising cost pressures for Singaporeans

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Lifestyle

Japanese man follows a “decision-free” lifestyle for 15 years to clear his mind

November 15, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singaporeans agree the country would be a kinder place to live in if the weather was cooler

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

“I lose hair and sleep over the problems I have to solve,” SG worker who’s only three months into her 1-year contract shares she does the work of two people and already feels drained

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

ComfortDelGro earns S$57.5M in 3QFY2024, a 15.2% jump YoY

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Japanese man follows a “decision-free” lifestyle for 15 years to clear his mind

November 15, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singaporeans agree the country would be a kinder place to live in if the weather was cooler

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.