Man devastated as ‘newlywed wife of 8 months cheated on him with a guy she found on a mobile game’

1SINGAPORE: A man felt completely devastated after finding out that his “newlywed wife of eight months cheated on him with a guy she found on a mobile game.”

He shared in a post on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum on Sunday (Apr 6) that things had been incredibly painful for him, especially because his wife had become emotionally attached to the other man and didn’t feel guilty about it.

He explained, “Long story short, I talked to the guy, and he agreed to stop contacting her; otherwise, they would still be together. She hasn’t been remorseful and is still currently grieving about the loss of the affair. It’s tough to see your own wife crying about another guy while needing to console her.”

Despite his wife’s betrayal, the man said that he still loves her

and will never consider getting a divorce.

“I believe that we can work something out together. We are in the process of reconciliation, but it hasn’t been easy for me to accept what has happened. Besides, we just got the keys for BTO (build to order), and both of us want to keep the house, so we might as well try to reconcile while waiting for the MOP (minimum occupation period),” he continued.

He then asked members of the Reddit community, “Is there a cheating support group or anyone here who can share experience and help with emotional support?”

“The best emotional support for yourself is leaving this relationship immediately…”

Many Singaporean Redditors quickly took to the comments section to urge the man to leave his wife. One Redditor shared, “Advice from a married man. Get out while you can. (Don’t) make decisions based on your feelings, and make practical decisions. Love will fade; you need more than that to sustain a relationship, and this kind of toxic woman will be your downfall in future. Good luck, and hope you will survive.”

Another commented, “The best emotional support for yourself is leaving this relationship immediately. There is no reconciliation in cheating, especially when it’s a new marriage, and she is not remorseful.”

A third asked, “You’re kidding right? Not only did she cheat on you, but she also didn’t apologise and show remorse, and she openly mourned the loss of her affair. Why aren’t you divorcing her?”

Additionally, some Redditors told the man that it’s better to break things off now because if his wife cheats again in the future and they already have kids together, things will get even messier.

One user added, “If she cheated within the first year, she never loved you. You wasted time and money. Why waste it further? YOLO. Imagine if you have kids; it’s worse for everyone divorcing at that stage. Think of this as a legally more troublesome breakup.”

Can a marriage survive after infidelity?

Infidelity is undoubtedly one of the most challenging issues a marriage can face, but it doesn’t automatically mean the end of the relationship. Dr. Scott Haltzman, a psychiatrist and author of The Secrets of Surviving Infidelity, noted that around 40% of marriages will experience infidelity at some point.

Surprisingly, more than half of those couples choose to stay together, work on rebuilding trust, and continue their relationship. However, the journey to recovery can be challenging. According to research from the American Psychological Association, 53% of marriages that survive infidelity end in divorce within five years. The remaining 43% of couples decide to push through the difficulties and work on preserving their connection.

