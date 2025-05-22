Singapore Red Cross warns number of local blood donors has dropped, with stocks of 3 blood types getting low

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross has reported critically low supplies of three key blood types and said it expects the number of blood donations to decrease as the nation heads into the June school holidays and contends with a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest update on the Singapore Red Cross website, the stocks of O+, AB+, and A- blood types are running low, prompting a renewed appeal for donors to come forward.

Since last week, the organisation has been actively reaching out to eligible donors through SMS and phone calls in a bid to replenish supplies.

The drop in blood stocks comes at a particularly challenging time. Blood donations typically decline by about 20% during the mid-year school break, as many regular donors travel or adjust their routines during the holidays.

The Red Cross noted that Singaporeans who have visited areas such as Batam and Bintan in Indonesia must wait at least four months before donating blood if they stayed there for more than 24 hours.

“There are three public holidays in May, and many Singaporeans travel overseas during this period,” said a Red Cross spokesperson, “Unfortunately, if they travel to certain regions, they may be temporarily deferred from donating blood upon their return.”

This seasonal dip has been compounded by the recent uptick in COVID-19 infections, which has led to fewer people turning up at blood banks, either due to illness or concerns about exposure.

There is a particular need for type O blood, the most in-demand blood group in Singapore. Half of all Singapore patients requiring blood transfusions have type O blood and can only receive transfusions of the same type.

Moreover, in emergency situations where there is no time to verify a patient’s blood type, hospitals rely on type O blood — often referred to as “universal blood” — to stabilise patients and save lives.

The Singapore Red Cross is calling on members of the public to come forward and donate blood as soon as they can.

Only those who are in good health and free from infections are eligible to donate. Anyone feeling unwell or recovering from an illness, including COVID-19, is advised to wait until they’ve made a full recovery before heading to a donation centre.