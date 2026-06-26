‘First time on the road, is it?’—Netizens outraged after Nissan Sylphy nearly hits pedestrian at Sims Avenue crossing

SINGAPORE: A dashcam video of a Nissan Sylphy nearly striking a pedestrian at a pedestrian crossing along Sims Avenue has drawn strong reactions online, after the footage showed the driver making a discretionary right turn without giving way to pedestrians who were already crossing.

The incident, posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, took place on June 23, 2026. According to the footage, the traffic light was red, and other vehicles at the junction had already stopped, as they should. The Nissan Sylphy, however, did not proceed into the turn and nearly hit the pedestrian who was crossing legally.

Two things happening at once

The clip captured more than just the near-miss. At the same time as the Sylphy made its turn, an elderly uncle on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) was also crossing the junction, at what viewers described as a startlingly high speed, almost resembling a motorcycle rather than an assistive device.

The PMA rider’s speed also drew its own share of comments from viewers, who noted that had the timing been slightly different, the outcome could have been far worse for both.

Netizens react

The video drew a wave of responses, with the majority of the anger directed squarely at the Sylphy driver.

“First time rent car and drive on the road, is it? Driver thinks other cars stop there for fun?” one commenter wrote, summing up what many viewers felt: that the driver had simply ignored an obvious cue that every other vehicle on the road had correctly read and responded to.

Another netizen pointedly commented: “The driver is super reckless and doesn’t exercise common sense at all. All the cars at the junction stopped to give way to crossing pedestrians and users. This car driver was the only one that drove so fast without even stopping to check for clearance.”

One commenter tagged the Singapore Police Force directly, writing: “Singapore Police Force, we love to watch video with you.” This was a nod to the common practice of tagging enforcement agencies in dashcam clips shared online, hoping for follow-up action.

Not all the attention was on the car. The elderly uncle’s PMA speed drew its own commentary. “The uncle just ride his PMA a bit faster, he can fly already,” one commenter quipped. This comment was a dark but direct remark about how narrowly a much more serious outcome was avoided.

One Facebook user also raised a secondary enforcement concern, flagging a white car in the last lane that appeared to leave the junction without conforming to the traffic light signal. “LTA/TP should catch the last lane, white car never conform to traffic light and rush off. If pedestrian and PMA uncle a step faster… both will be seriously injured,” they wrote.

The footage from Sims Avenue is a clear illustration of what happens when a driver treats a discretionary right turn as an entitlement rather than a conditional allowance. It is also a reminder that the split second it takes to check for pedestrians is what stands between a near-miss and a tragedy.

Read also: ‘Do not fail the light’ — Netizens react to Malaysia-registered car getting caught beating red light at school zone