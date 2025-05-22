“Too fat cannot, too skinny cannot” – Cafe owner sparks outrage for asking job applicant to submit full-body photo

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A cafe owner has ignited a firestorm of criticism online after requesting a full-body photo from a job applicant to assess their appearance.

The request was exposed by TikToker @justwanttofindajob in a video published on Tuesday (20 May). The TikToker included screenshots of a WhatsApp exchange between them and the employer in the video.

What began as a routine enquiry quickly became uncomfortable when the employer requested the applicant to send “your recent photo showing your full height.”

Puzzled, the applicant responded politely, “Just wondering, may I ask what the full-body photo is needed for? I’d be happy to send one if it’s relevant for the role.”

- Advertisement -

Instead of clarifying the professional need, the employer responded with two voice messages that left many viewers stunned.

“This is a job interview, job interview we need to see photo,” the employer said in one message. In the next, he elaborated further: “I tell you why: too fat cannot, too skinny cannot, too ugly cannot, too pretty also cannot. So we have to see, okay?”

He maintained that the photo request was “100 per cent relevant,” asserting that “every interviewer will want to see your photo.”

The applicant ultimately blocked the number, according to the TikTok post. The video quickly gained traction, drawing sharp criticism from viewers over what many see as an inappropriate and discriminatory hiring practice.

- Advertisement -

“That’s a red flag right there,” wrote one commenter.

Another quipped, “Sounds like chikopek,” using the Hokkien term often used to describe a lecherous man.

While some acknowledged that appearance might play a role in customer-facing positions, they expressed discomfort with the employer’s blunt explanation.

“I understand the full-length photo if it’s for a customer-facing job,” one viewer wrote. “But the way he phrased it just weirds me out.”

- Advertisement -

In Singapore, while some service industry employers request headshots for roles where grooming and presentation are key, asking for full-body photos—especially with such reasoning—raises ethical and possibly legal concerns.

Under the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, employers are advised to assess candidates based on merit and relevant qualifications, and to avoid discriminatory hiring practices.

The identity of the café was not disclosed in the video, but the incident has renewed debate about what constitutes acceptable hiring criteria and how jobseekers can protect themselves from questionable practices.