Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening (May 19) that it had accepted the two Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats in the 15th Parliament of Singapore.

Importantly, the WP said Andre Low and Eileen Chong will take the NCMP seats. In the May 3 polls, Mr Low, who had run at Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC), had the highest percentage of votes among the unelected opposition candidates.

The WP slate at Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) had the second-highest percentage of votes. Ms Chong, together with former Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap, Michael Thng, Jimmy Tan, and Ong Lue Ping, had formed the party’s team.

“The Elections Department has also declared that in accordance with Section 52 of the Parliamentary Elections Act 1954, Mr Low and Ms Chong have been elected as NCMPs,” said the WP, adding that it “remains steadfast in our mission of working for Singapore, and all WP Members of Parliament (MPs) will carry forward the Workers’ Party’s longstanding mission to represent the interests of all Singaporeans, hold the Government to account, and advance reasoned, principled debate in Parliament.”

- Advertisement -

As well-wishes and congratulations have poured in online toward Mr Low and Ms Chong, the incoming NCMPs have responded to their appointment on their social media accounts.

“I am humbled to be given this opportunity. My pledge to all Singaporeans is that I will use my platform to continue to advocate for a more balanced and diverse political system,” wrote Mr Low.

He also expressed that he was looking forward to working alongside Ms Chong. “I could not have asked for a better NCMP-mate! Together, we hope to build bridges and contribute constructively to policy discussions that affect all Singaporeans.”

Mr Low also pledged to continue his work on the ground at Jalan Kayu.

- Advertisement -

For her part, Ms Chong wrote that she is “honoured to serve as NCMP” with Mr Low and thanked the WP team at Tampines, the party’s volunteers, and the residents “for making this possible.”

She also wrote that she “will serve with conviction and integrity, and work hard to earn your trust,” and she looks “forward to being your voice in Parliament while journeying alongside you to build a fairer, more compassionate and inclusive Singapore.”

The response online to Mr Low’s and Ms Chong’s appointments has been positive. Many Singaporeans expressed confidence that the incoming NCMPs would do a good job in Parliament.

Some people had kind words for Mr Manap, who remains popular with many Singaporeans.

- Advertisement -

“Thank you, Mr Faisal Manap, for giving up your seat to the younger generation. Your sacrifice is much appreciated. Hope to see you again in Tampines in the next election,” wrote one netizen. /TISG

Read also: Commenters call WP’s Eileen Chong ‘another star catch’ and ‘most electable new candidate across the board’