Rory McIlroy to debut at the DP World India Championship in October 2025

INDIA: Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy has recently announced that he will participate in the $4 million DP World India Championship. This marks his first-ever appearance in a professional tournament in India during his entire golfing career.

McIlroy made his name known as a global golf icon by completing his career Grand Slam last April 2025, gaining his Green jacket at the Masters Tournament. This achievement added to his exceptional list of Major titles, including the 2011 U.S. Open, PGA Championship titles in 2012 and 2014, and The Open Championships in 2014.

Now, McIlroy is set to bring global attention to his DP World India Championship debut, which will happen at Delhi Golf Club from Oct 16 to 19, 2025.

With this, Mcllroy expressed: “I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore.”

He added: “I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

All about the DP World India Championship

The DP World India Championship was introduced this season by the global smart logistics leader, DP World, in partnership with the DP World Tour. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and offers a record-breaking US$4 million prize fund, being the largest prize fund for a DP World Tour event held in India.

The launch of the DP World India Championship shows India’s rising prominence as a destination for top-tier golf. Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, DP World admitted: “We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament.”

“India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and DP World is committed to partnering India’s growth story with best-in-class infrastructure, expertise in global trade, and now, world-class sport. By bringing back the DP World Tour to India with the inaugural DP World India Championship, we are showcasing Delhi on the global sporting stage and creating a platform to inspire the next generation of talent. Rory will capture global attention, increase participation and position India as a premier destination for golf… Our mission to support the growth of golf from the grassroots remains central to our global golf vision, and hosting a global icon like Rory in India is a proud milestone in that journey,” he added.

The DP World India Championships will be the eighth of nine tournaments of the 2025 Race to Dubai season. This phase is called the “Back 9,” and it leads to the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs.