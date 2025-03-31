Foreigner who fell in love with Singapore says he wants to make the country proud and volunteer for NS

SINGAPORE: A foreigner took to social media to share his desire to volunteer for national service (NS), explaining that he has developed such a deep affection for Singapore that he now feels compelled to contribute and do something meaningful for the country.

Posting on the r/NationalServiceSG Reddit forum on Saturday (Apr 5), the foreigner wrote, “I’m a British Employment pass holder, and I have fallen in love with Singapore. Every person I’ve encountered has been so nice to me. I like to give back and volunteer for national service.”

He continued, “I want to chip in and make Singapore proud. I know foreigners, unless PR (permanent resident) or citizen, are not obligated nor allowed to do NS. I was wondering if there is another way? I’m very eager to volunteer. I got some intelligence experience, so I can maybe do intel for police or gov.”

Singaporean Redditors quickly jumped into the discussion, suggesting to the foreigner that he could enlist in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer Corps (SAFVC).

One Redditor said, “Hi, you can join the SAF Volunteer Corps! I’m not too sure how that works, but you can take a look at it on the MINDEF (Ministry of Defence) website, I believe. It’s wonderful to see that a foreigner is keen to help us defend our land. Welcome to Singapore!”

Another wrote, “Sign up for the SAF Volunteer Corps.”

However, some Redditors quickly shot down the suggestion, pointing out that it wouldn’t be possible, as only those with PR status are eligible to join the SAF Volunteer Corps.

One explained, “Sorry mate, you need to be at least a PR to be in the SAF volunteer corps. Perhaps when you successfully apply to be a permanent resident before 45 years old, you’d be able to experience NS.”

Another added, “Any kind of national service or other volunteering schemes like SAFVC (SAF) and COP (Citizens on Patrol; Singapore Police Force) would only be possible if you manage to attain PR status.”

A third suggested, “Try volunteering at community or charity organisations instead.”

According to the MINDEF website, the SAFVC is only open to “women, first-generation Permanent Residents, and new citizens between the ages of 18 and 45”.