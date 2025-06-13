Scoot to take over Jetstar Asia’s Okinawa and Labuan Bajo routes

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) low-cost carrier, Scoot, will take over Jetstar Asia’s exclusive routes to Okinawa in Japan and Labuan Bajo in Indonesia, with new services expected to begin during the Northern Winter 2025 season, from Oct 26, 2025 to Mar 28, 2026, Mothership reported, citing a spokesperson from SIA Group.

The spokesperson said Scoot plans to operate four weekly flights to Okinawa, two to Labuan Bajo, and daily flights to Medan, pending regulatory approval.

This follows Qantas’ announcement on Wednesday (Jun 11) that its Singapore-based budget airline will cease operations on Jul 31 , citing “really high cost increases” and strong competition with regional low-cost carriers.

According to Reuters, citing the flag carrier’s spokesperson, the airline will also increase flight frequencies on other affected routes, including services from Singapore to Colombo, Jakarta, and Manila. Full schedules for these routes will be released at a later date.

In May, the airline announced it would ramp up services to Australia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan .

SIA also previously stated that it had established channels to expedite job applications for Jetstar Asia staff within the group. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)