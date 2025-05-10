Saturday, May 10, 2025
Scoot 787 take off
Photo: Scoot
1 min.Read

Scoot ramps up flights to the Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea starting June

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) budget arm Scoot announced it will increase flight frequency to certain destinations amid expected strong demand.

The following routes will see more flights soon:

  • Iloilo City, Philippines: from two to four flights weekly, starting June 6
  • Cebu City, Philippines: from seven to 10 flights weekly, starting June 24
  • Davao City, Philippines: from nine to 12 flights weekly, starting Aug 30
  • Perth, Australia: from 12 to 14 flights weekly, starting Aug 4
  • Sydney, Australia: from 10 to 14 flights weekly, starting Oct 5
  • Koh Samui, Thailand: from 21 to 25 flights weekly, starting June 24
  • Taipei, Taiwan: from five to daily flights, starting Aug 2
  • Seoul, South Korea (via Taipei): from five to daily flights, starting Aug 2

In March, Scoot ramped up services to various cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta. It increased passenger capacity to Bali, Yogyakarta, Taipei, and Tokyo. In April, it also increased flight frequency to Phu Quoc.

“Flight schedules are subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes,” Scoot stated.

In March, Scoot CEO Leslie Thng told Channel News Asia they plan to add four to six new destinations for the budget airline. Scoot also shared plans to add 14 to 16 new planes.

However, its growth strategy drew criticism from netizens, who said the airline should focus on fixing the airline’s flight disruptions and cancellations instead of pursuing “grandeur plans”. /TISG 

Read also: Vietjet and Qazaq Air to launch new airline Vietjet Qazaqstan with at least 20 Boeing 737 jets

