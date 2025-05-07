Wednesday, May 7, 2025
31.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Vietjet
Photo: Vietjet
Travel
1 min.Read

Vietjet and Qazaq Air to launch new airline Vietjet Qazaqstan with at least 20 Boeing 737 jets

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

HANOI: Vietjet announced it has acquired a strategic equity stake in Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air to launch a new airline brand, Vietjet Qazaqstan, which will operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, the Vietnamese low-cost carrier said in a press release on Tuesday (May 6).

The airline said the joint venture was part of its expansion plans, aiming to strengthen ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan in aviation, economics, and cultural domains while marking a new chapter for the aviation industry in Central Asia. However, Vietjet did not reveal the size of the stake it acquired in Qazaq Air, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

The two parties will jointly develop and operate the new airline brand.

“As a new-age low-cost airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan is expected to become a strategic air bridge connecting Kazakhstan with Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and global aviation hubs. The airline will meet the growing travel demand in Kazakhstan while boosting cross-border tourism, trade, and logistics throughout Asia. It also aims to support local socio-economic growth through the creation of thousands of high-quality jobs,” it stated.

- Advertisement -

As part of the deal, Boeing will provide software, spare parts, technical support, and training for pilots and engineers. The agreement also includes aircraft upgrades and modifications to support safe and efficient operations.

Last week, the airline celebrated the addition of a new Airbus A321neo ACF aircraft to its fleet of 117 modern aircraft, offering promotional Eco-class fares from S$86 for one-way flights from Singapore to Da Nang, Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc, inclusive of taxes and fees. /TISG 

Read also: Boeing needs to be “very open” with communications on 777X aircraft delay so the airline can adjust plans accordingly, says Cathay Pacific

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 premieres June 27 with new brutal twists and final showdown

0
KOREA: The teaser poster, trailer, and stills for Squid...
Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Topics

Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 premieres June 27 with new brutal twists and final showdown

0
KOREA: The teaser poster, trailer, and stills for Squid...
Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...
In the Hood

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...
Sports

2025 Italian Open: What’s in store on Rome’s clay courts

0
The 2025 Italian Open is taking place in Rome...
Business

Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in...
Business

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

0
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in...
In the Hood

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...
Sports

Zhao Xintong makes history by becoming China’s first snooker world champion

0
Zhao Xintong made history by becoming the first Chinese...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Business

Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in...

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

0
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in...

Global trade war could trigger discounted prime property deals in Singapore

0
SINGAPORE: The city-state’s real estate market is mobilising and...

‘I don’t want to play this game’ — Man says his coworker turned hostile on him after promotion rumours

0
SINGAPORE: An employee took to an online forum to...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore