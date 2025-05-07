Vietjet and Qazaq Air to launch new airline Vietjet Qazaqstan with at least 20 Boeing 737 jets

- Advertisement -

HANOI: Vietjet announced it has acquired a strategic equity stake in Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air to launch a new airline brand, Vietjet Qazaqstan, which will operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, the Vietnamese low-cost carrier said in a press release on Tuesday (May 6).

The airline said the joint venture was part of its expansion plans, aiming to strengthen ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan in aviation, economics, and cultural domains while marking a new chapter for the aviation industry in Central Asia. However, Vietjet did not reveal the size of the stake it acquired in Qazaq Air, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

The two parties will jointly develop and operate the new airline brand.

“As a new-age low-cost airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan is expected to become a strategic air bridge connecting Kazakhstan with Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and global aviation hubs. The airline will meet the growing travel demand in Kazakhstan while boosting cross-border tourism, trade, and logistics throughout Asia. It also aims to support local socio-economic growth through the creation of thousands of high-quality jobs,” it stated.

As part of the deal, Boeing will provide software, spare parts, technical support, and training for pilots and engineers. The agreement also includes aircraft upgrades and modifications to support safe and efficient operations.

Last week, the airline celebrated the addition of a new Airbus A321neo ACF aircraft to its fleet of 117 modern aircraft, offering promotional Eco-class fares from S$86 for one-way flights from Singapore to Da Nang, Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc , inclusive of taxes and fees. /TISG

