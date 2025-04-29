Singapore flyers to enjoy one-way fares from S$86 to Vietnam as Vietjet celebrates new airbus addition

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore travellers can now enjoy one-way fares from S$86 to Vietnam as Vietjet celebrates the addition of a new Airbus A321neo ACF aircraft to its fleet of 117 modern aircraft. The airline announced on Monday (April 28) that it will be offering promotional Eco-class fares starting at S$86 for one-way flights from Singapore to Da Nang, Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc, inclusive of taxes and fees.

The new aircraft, registered as VN-A516, landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday (April 25) after its delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany. It arrived just before Vietnam’s second-largest national holiday from April 30 to May 1, which combines the 50th anniversary of Reunification Day with Labour Day, boosting the airline’s travel demand capacity.

This is Vietjet’s third new aircraft this year, and more deliveries from Airbus and Boeing are expected in the coming months.

Vietnam’s largest private carrier also launched new direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to two major Japanese cities—Nagoya and Fukuoka—providing Singapore travellers who visit Ho Chi Minh City a quick getaway before continuing their journey to Japan.

- Advertisement -

Super saver fares will also be available for travellers flying from Vietnam to Japan and beyond.

As part of its 2025 expansion plans, the airline launched four new services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Beijing and Guangzhou in China. Last month, it introduced new routes to India, and it plans to start operating the Phu Quoc–Singapore route on May 30. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans cancel Netflix subscriptions after price hike of up to S$4 monthly