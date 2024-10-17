Business

Boeing needs to be “very open” with communications on 777X aircraft delay so the airline can adjust plans accordingly, says Cathay Pacific

ByMary Alavanza

October 17, 2024
Cathay Pacific Airplane

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways has called on Boeing to remain transparent about delays in its aircraft delivery schedule to allow the Hong Kong airline to adjust its plans accordingly.

According to Bloomberg, in an interview at an event in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Oct 16), Lavinia Lau, Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer, said, “For us, it’s important that we keep our communications, and they be very open with us in terms of what is the next step.”

“We value openness and trust along the way,” Ms Lau said.

Boeing announced last week that its new 777X widebody aircraft will not enter service until 2026. This is more than five years later than planned, which means airlines, including Cathay Pacific, must rethink their fleet strategies. Many carriers may now have to use older planes longer than expected.

Ms Lau stated that she cannot yet say the implications of this delay or whether it impacts only certain aircraft.

See also  Experts to criticize US aviation authority over 737 MAX: source

Cathay Pacific is one of several Asian airlines that have ordered the Boeing 777X, with a total of 21 planes on order. Other major customers include Singapore Airlines, Air India, and ANA Holdings.

The Boeing 777X is important for Cathay Pacific because it will be the only aircraft type in their fleet featuring a new first class for key international routes. The aircraft will be crucial for the airline’s expansion as Hong Kong International Airport begins operating three runways later this year.

This week, it was also reported that Singapore Airlines (SIA) may have to postpone the launch of its next-generation first class and business class suites due to Boeing’s confirmation that its highly anticipated 777X jet won’t be ready until 2026. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Singapore F&B closures exceed 200 per month, higher than the pandemic’s 170 per month

October 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CDL Hospitality Trust to acquire Hotel Indigo Exeter for S$33.2M

October 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore Airlines faces delay in launching next-generation first class and business class suites

October 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Man asks, “Why aren’t more people into simple living in Singapore?”

October 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

Boeing needs to be “very open” with communications on 777X aircraft delay so the airline can adjust plans accordingly, says Cathay Pacific

October 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Relationships

Woman says her 60 yo parents still live in the past, thinking S$3k is a great salary and refuse to admit that cost of living has risen dramatically

October 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

Man burnt out from using dating apps, wonders when he’s going to BTO or settle down in Singapore

October 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.