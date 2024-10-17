HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways has called on Boeing to remain transparent about delays in its aircraft delivery schedule to allow the Hong Kong airline to adjust its plans accordingly.

According to Bloomberg, in an interview at an event in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Oct 16), Lavinia Lau, Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer, said, “For us, it’s important that we keep our communications, and they be very open with us in terms of what is the next step.”

“We value openness and trust along the way,” Ms Lau said.

Boeing announced last week that its new 777X widebody aircraft will not enter service until 2026. This is more than five years later than planned, which means airlines, including Cathay Pacific, must rethink their fleet strategies. Many carriers may now have to use older planes longer than expected.

Ms Lau stated that she cannot yet say the implications of this delay or whether it impacts only certain aircraft.

Cathay Pacific is one of several Asian airlines that have ordered the Boeing 777X, with a total of 21 planes on order. Other major customers include Singapore Airlines, Air India, and ANA Holdings.

The Boeing 777X is important for Cathay Pacific because it will be the only aircraft type in their fleet featuring a new first class for key international routes. The aircraft will be crucial for the airline’s expansion as Hong Kong International Airport begins operating three runways later this year.

This week, it was also reported that Singapore Airlines (SIA) may have to postpone the launch of its next-generation first class and business class suites due to Boeing’s confirmation that its highly anticipated 777X jet won’t be ready until 2026. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos