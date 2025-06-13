Friday, June 13, 2025
Photo: Comfort DelGro
1 min.Read

85-year-old woman dies in hospital after getting struck by ComfortDelGro taxi in Geylang

By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: An 85-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries and passed away after she was hit by a taxi while crossing the road in Geylang on Tuesday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.35am on June 10. The collision, which involved a taxi and a pedestrian, occurred along Lorong 1 Geylang towards Upper Boon Keng Road.

The elderly woman was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to hospital, where she later passed on. In a statement, the police confirmed that a 68-year-old male taxi driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the woman was on her way home, after finishing her breakfast at a nearby coffee shop, when she was struck by the vehicle.

A hawker selling fried dough sticks told the Chinese daily that the woman was a familiar face in the neighbourhood and a regular at the coffee shop. “She was eating wanton noodles alone,” the hawker said. “An uncle told me later that he had reminded the old woman to pay attention to safety when she was crossing the road.”

A spokesperson for ComfortDelGro said: “We are profoundly saddened by this accident and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.”

The company added that it is fully cooperating with the police in their investigations and will provide all necessary assistance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore Politics

