‘Big party promotion!’: Singaporeans react to Desmond Lee’s appointment as PAP chair, but some look for DPM Gan

SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) announced on Thursday (May 29) changes to its Central Executive Committee (CEC). Significantly, the PAP said it appointed a new chairman, Desmond Lee, the Education Minister.

Other changes include the appointment of Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as Party Treasurer, and Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat has taken over as assistant treasurer.

Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, meanwhile, is now the head of Young PAP, and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal, who has been appointed chairperson of the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau, will now be part of the CEC.

Mr Lee had previously been the party’s assistant secretary-general. He replaces former Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who retired before this year’s General Election.

“The CEC expressed its appreciation to outgoing chairman Mr Heng Swee Keat for his years of leadership and service to the Party and Singapore, and wished him a fulfilling retirement from politics,” the party said in a statement on its website.

Some commenters reacting to the announcement from the PAP appear to feel that this is a major step up for Mr Lee.

“This is a big party promotion for the son of Lee Yock Suan. This adds to his promotion to Minister for Education, which is one of the big four portfolios (finance, defence, home affairs, and education),” wrote a Reddit user.

Lee Yock Suan, the minister’s father, was a longtime Member of Parliament (MP) and Cabinet member, having served as Minister for Labour and Minister for Education, among other roles. He retired from politics in 2006.

Others noted that the younger Mr Lee’s new role as Education Minister is a significant one as well.

“MOE sets the ethos for the future generation of the country. It is a heavy responsibility, like defence and finance. This is why all potential leaders of the country have been picked to helm MOE at some point (in) their political career (e.g., Chan Chun Sing, Heng Swee Keat, Tharman, Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong),” one wrote.

“If we go further back, Tony Tan and Goh Keng Swee were also education ministers before,” another pointed out.

One chimed in to say, “The GE showed his pull in West Coast and from those who have worked with him, he is well regarded, albeit someone that is more of a quiet technocrat. Though he tends to be understated, his trajectory remains constant and will likely continue to be a presence, especially in the 4-5G and the PAP. All the more so given his age.”

The commenter added that Mr Lee reminded them a little of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Speaking of Mr Gan, some Facebook users wondered why he is not in the PAP CEC.

“Didn’t see DPM Gan in the slate? What happened?” one wrote.

“Where is the task force man?” another echoed. /TISG

