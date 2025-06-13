Singaporean reminds everyone to be grateful to bus drivers, especially when they wait

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user issued a “gentle reminder” for everyone to be thankful to the bus drivers in the city-state and not take them for granted.

In a post on r/Singapore on Thursday (June 12), u/Bearbaggs wrote about an incident that they witnessed earlier that day at Simei, when the bus they were on stopped to let people board and alight.

As the bus was about to leave, the driver waited, since there was a boy some 30 metres away who had broken into a run in the hopes of catching the bus.

When the boy got on, however, he simply tapped his EZ-Link card and went on inside, neither looking at nor acknowledging that the driver had waited for him.

At that point, since the light was red, the driver stayed at the bus stop, in case anyone still needed a ride. When the traffic light turned green, he saw two more people running to catch the bus, and therefore kept waiting.

The post author added that, like the boy, the two people just tapped their cards and proceeded to find a seat without so much as a nod or acknowledgement to the driver, who could’ve just ignored them and driven off.

“It was a disappointing start to the morning. So please, next time you’re on the bus, give your bus driver a smile. Simple gestures can make someone’s day, and lastly, shoutout to you, SBS 8413R! You are appreciated.”

Many Reddit users echoed the post author’s sentiments in their comments, evidently agreeing that they are some of Singapore’s unsung heroes.

When one suggested that u/Bearbaggs write to the bus company, adding, “That will make the Bus Captain’s day!” as it turns out, the post author has already done so.

“Respect to the bus drivers who wait for last-minute arrivals! I have encountered a few myself, and would always say thanks to the driver,” another wrote, although they added that not all drivers are like this, as some take off even when they see people running to catch the bus.

Others chimed in, however, to say that the buses are on a strict time schedule and can’t always wait.

One wrote that since a bus driver “has no obligation to wait, saying a simple thank you goes a long way.”

“I’m always thankful for the drivers who wait for me as I sprint over to the closing doors. The surprised looks, followed by a nod and a smile when I thank them, always make my day too,” another added.

“Was on the bus around Marine Parade yesterday, and this lady was running towards the bus stop. There was no one else boarding/alighting, so he actually stopped a short distance away from the bus stop so that the lady wouldn’t have to keep running. Didn’t see whether she thanked the driver since the bus was full, but it’s really rare to see people mutter a word of thanks for drivers who wait/go the extra mile for passengers. I think service staff in general are underappreciated, so do write in to their companies to compliment them,” a commenter observed. /TISG

