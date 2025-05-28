‘Not my MP?’ — SingPost investigates after Aljunied residents were mistakenly sent flyers from AMK MP

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A resident living at Hougang Street 21 mistakenly received a flyer from a Member of Parliament (MP) from Ang Mo Kio GRC, and apparently, he was not the only one, according to a May 27 (Tuesday) report in 8world.

The report included a photo of a flyer from newly-minted MP Jasmin Lau welcoming the recipient to the Seletar-Serangoon Division and announcing the schedule for her Meet-the-People Sessions.

“I will be the MP that will be looking after you and your families from now onwards, and my team and I will do our best to support you. I hope to see more of you join our programmes, and I look forward to meeting and interacting with you,” the flyer reads.

8world added that the incident had been confirmed by the Ang Mo Kio Town Council, which stated that it had immediately informed SingPost about the error.

- Advertisement -

The postal service is now looking into the matter to determine what caused the flyers to be sent to the wrong recipients.

Additionally, the 8world reader who had received the flyer also reached out to Ms Lau, messaging her on Instagram. The MP replied via direct message to say that she would reach out to the Town Council regarding the matter.

8world added that action is being taken to resolve the issue and ensure that it does not recur.

“We understand this may have caused inconvenience to the affected residents and appreciate their patience while SingPost dealt with this matter,” 8world quotes the Town Council as saying.

- Advertisement -

Who is Jasmin Lau?

Prior to contesting in this year’s General Election, Ms Lau was a longtime civil servant. She has taken on several roles since joining the civil service in 2006. Before she tendered her resignation on April 1, she had been a deputy secretary at the Ministry of Health.

On May 3, the slate from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), which was composed of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Darryl David, Nadia Samdin, Ms Lau, and former Aljunied GRC candidate Victor Lye, won handily, receiving nearly 80 per cent of the vote.

Aside from representing Seletar-Serangoon in Parliament, Ms Lau is also Minister of State for Digital Development and Information.

A CNA report from last month said that the 42-year-old new MP had first been invited to join the PAP last year, but she had refused multiple times before she finally agreed. It was a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who had once been her boss, that helped her decide to enter politics. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read also: From rejection to redemption: PAP newcomer who once said ‘no’ now vows to shoulder the nation’s burden