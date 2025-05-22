‘I’ve never felt more alive’: 16-year-old says failing O-Levels was the best thing that ever happened

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In most Asian countries, educational achievements are everything, and failure can feel understandably devastating. Therefore, it was refreshing to hear from one youth who said that failing the O-Levels was actually “the best thing that ever happened” to them.

In a post earlier this week from r/SGExams, u/aestheticalish explained that when they received their exam results four months ago, they “felt like the world ended” at the age of 16, “like I was a total flop.”

The failure, however, was a real eye-opener because they realised that no one would save them and that if they wanted their situations to change, they had to be the ones to act.

Which they did, with pretty spectacular results.

They proceeded to enrol at ITE (Institute of Technical Education), where they’re majoring in Business and Accounting, which they “low-key love.”

Also, they’re now working part-time at McDonald’s for 28 hours a week, as they don’t want their parents to pay for all their bills. They have also joined the student council, drama club, debate, and rugby, which they never thought they would do.

While their schedule is chaotic because they go to school in the mornings, to the gym in the afternoons, and work in the evenings, often only getting seven hours of sleep per night, they added that they have never felt more alive.

“So to anyone out there feeling like a flop… your comeback is gonna hit harder. Trust,” the post author added.

Many commenters have congratulated the post author, marvelling at how much they have accomplished in such a short time.

“That’s amazing for youuu!! All the best to the rest of ur journey :),” was the top comment on the post.

“The best stories, our best heroes, ALWAYS have a down period. You’ll be awesome, keep climbing!” wrote another.

Others also shared advice, like one who wrote, “Keep it up, OP! But make sure u take sufficient breaks when needed so u don’t burn out.”

Many Reddit users also shared similar stories of having failed important exams and what they learned from the experience.

“I was in the same boat as you! Ended up in ITE after doing badly for O’s (was not my plan, and I remember feeling super depressed about it). Turns out, it was a blessing in disguise! I had extra internship experience compared to my Polytechnic peers. One wrote, “I just keep reminding myself, it definitely wasn’t my plan, but it is a blessing in disguise!”.

“I failed my O levels maths back then and actually, I do feel that ITE allowed me to experience youth,” another chimed in, saying that their peers who went to Polytechnic “were just grinding through endless projects.”

Several thanked the OP for their inspiring experience.

A student who had failed their A-Levels wrote, “Thank you so much for inspiring me at one of my lowest points. I sometimes forget that the wings I have were not made for just walking… Let’s keep doing the craziest things that keep us feeling alive.” /TISG

