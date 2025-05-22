1 in 4 rental listings in Singapore tagged as diversity-friendly through PropertyGuru’s ‘Everyone Welcome’ feature

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: One in four rental listings in Singapore has been tagged “diversity-friendly” through PropertyGuru’s ‘Everyone Welcome’ feature, according to its press release on Wednesday (May 21).

While Singapore embraces multiculturalism, one in four individuals in the city-state has faced racial bias when searching for a rental property. The feature, aimed at inclusivity, was introduced in December last year to help renters find homes where landlords welcome tenants of all races, religions, genders, and sexual orientations, while also encouraging agents and landlords to embrace diversity and inclusive practices.

This is part of the property technology company’s broader effort to create a fairer property market. The group also enforces comprehensive listing creation guidelines, uses a language moderation tool to detect discriminatory content, and allows property seekers to report discrimination.

The “Everyone Welcome” feature was also recently launched in Malaysia’s marketplace.

As part of the group’s Sustainability Report 2024, it highlighted its continued adoption of the eco-conscious tool “Green Score.” PropertyGuru launched the eco-conscious tool in 2021 to help property seekers in the city-state find eco-friendly homes. Since its launch, it has become a trusted indicator among 63% of eco-conscious property seekers.

According to the group’s survey last year, 72% of Singapore consumers have become interested in sustainable homes, while 68% were willing to pay more for sustainable and eco-friendly features.

Building on this, the group recently launched a “Sustainable Living” feature in its Thailand property market platform, DDproperty, to highlight homes with green features such as solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Notably, 90% of Thai property seekers are interested in sustainable homes, while 93% are willing to pay a premium.

Cécile Corda, PropertyGuru’s Head of Sustainability, said, “The demand for sustainable and inclusive housing is growing, and at PropertyGuru, we’re responding with actionable solutions. By equipping property seekers and real estate stakeholders with the tools to make informed, sustainable choices, we’re helping to build cities that are not only resilient but grounded in principles of inclusivity, driving meaningful change in the housing market.” /TISG

